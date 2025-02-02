US trade: Canada pledges 25% retaliatory tariffs on US goods

02/02/2025 February 2, 2025 China: 'Fentanyl is America's problem'

US President Donald Trump has demanded that Beijing stem the flow of fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, into the United States.

Following the tariffs announcement, Chinese diplomats said their country had "carried out extensive anti-narcotics cooperation with the United States and achieved remarkable results."

"Fentanyl is America's problem," China's foreign ministry said. "

The country commerce ministry also commented on the issue:

"China hopes that the United States will objectively and rationally view and deal with its own issues like fentanyl, rather than threatening other countries with tariffs at every turn," they said.