US trade: Canada pledges 25% retaliatory tariffs on US goods

02/02/2025 February 2, 2025 Trudeau says 'Canada is prepared' for tariffs

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada would be imposing tariffs on American goods in response to US President Donald Trump's import tax decision.

"Tonight I am announcing Canada will be responding to the US trade action with 25% tariffs against $155 billion worth of American goods," Trudeau said.

Trudeau began his address to Canadians with a message directed at American consumers.

"It will have real consequences for you, the American people," he said, saying it would result in higher prices on groceries and other

goods.

"We're certainly not looking to escalate. But we will stand up for Canada, for Canadians, for Canadian jobs," Trudeau said, as he warned of a fracture in longstanding Canada-US ties.

The announcement came after Trudeau met with the country’s premiers and the Cabinet.

"We did not want this, but Canada is prepared," Trudeau said before the announcement in a post on X.

On Friday, Trudeau warned of a "forceful and immediate response" if the US followed through with the threat of tariffs.