US: Tornadoes devastate Kentucky, Illinois

Authorities in the US state of Kentucky said on Saturday that they estimate at least 70 people have died after devastating tornadoes tore through the area late Friday night.

The US National Weather Service had issued tornado warnings, the highest level of alert, on Friday night for areas in several states including Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri and Illinois.

"The reports are really heartbreaking," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said Saturday.

"The level of devastation is unlike anything that I have ever seen... We were pretty sure that we would lose over 50 Kentuckians, I'm now certain that that number is north of 70. It may in fact end up exceeding 100 before the day is done," Beshear told reporters.

According to Beshear, 189 National Guard personnel have been deployed to assist with the emergency response.

"This has been one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history and some areas have been hit in ways that is hard to put into words," he said.

Watch video 00:23 Kentucky governor: 'This has been one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history'

In Kentucky's western town of Mayfield, some 110 people were inside a candle factory when the tornado struck, taking down the roof, Beshear said. So far, 40 of them have been rescued, he added.

The governor said he had declared a state of emergency.

President Joe Biden tweeted that he was briefed on the emergency and said the affected states would "have what they need as the search for survivors and damage assessments continue."

Amazon warehouse partially collapses

In Edwardsville, Illinois, the tornado hit a warehouse of online retail giant Amazon, reducing a third of the structure to rubble. The roof of the structure was ripped off and one of its walls collapsed. At least two people workers were confirmed dead.

Rescue workers were rushing through the early hours of Saturday to rescue employees who were working the night shift when the tornado hit.

Local authorities described the warehouse collapse as a "mass casualty incident" with "multiple subjects trapped."Meanwhile in Tennessee, the severe weather has killed at least three people, the Washington Post quoted a spokesman for the state's Emergency Management Agency as saying.

Watch video 03:04 'This event, in all respects, was off the charts': Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci

mvb,jcg/fb (AP, Reuters)