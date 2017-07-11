US: Tornado death toll rises across several states

Authorities Sunday spoke of the vast devastation across numeral states in the wake of a burst of deadly tornadoes this weekend that ravaged communities and leveled towns.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the death toll in his state alone rose to at least 80 overnight, bringing the overall death toll across several states to at least 94.

Most of the known dead in Kentucky worked at a candle factory, where 110 were working round the clock to fulfill Christmas demand at the time the twister hit.

"I've got towns that are gone," Beshear told CNN Sunday. He added, "My dad's home town, Paxton, isn't

standing. It is hard to describe."

"You think you can go door to door to check on people and see if they're OK - there are no doors," Beshear said.

In Edwardsville, Illinois, six workers were dead after the partial collapse of an Amazon warehouse where they were working the overnight shift processing orders ahead of Christmas.

The director of the US federal emergency management agency (FEMA), Deanne Criswall, said "there is still hope" of finding survivors in the vast wreckage.

What does the morning after such devastation look like?

Several tornadoes, including one that traveled 200 miles wrought devastation on several southern US states and the lower Midwest.

Many towns appeared leveled, with television showing drone footage virtually indistinguishable from a war zone where the munitions are mother nature.

In the western Kentucky town of Mayfield, left in ruins Saturday, emergency crews were reportedly racing against time to find those still missing amid the massive amount of debris.

Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan told NBC Sunday her town had been reduced to "matchsticks."

"We hope for a miracle in the days to come," O'Nan said.

On Sunday, Pope Francis extended prayers "for the victims of the tornado that hit Kentucky."

