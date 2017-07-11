US: Tornado death toll rises across several states

Authorities Sunday spoke of the vast devastation across numeral states in the wake of a burst of deadly tornadoes this weekend that ravaged communities and leveled towns.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the death toll in his state alone rose to at least 80 overnight, bringing the overall death toll to at least 93.

"I've got towns that are gone," Beshear told CNN Sunday.

The director of the US federal emergency management agency (FEMA), Deanne Criswall, said "there is still hope" of finding survivors in the vast wreckage.

More to follow...

ar/fb (AFP, AP, Reuters)