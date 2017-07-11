US to support coronavirus vaccine intellectual property waiver

The US will support a proposal to waive IP protections for coronavirus vaccines, US Trade Ambassador Katherine Tai announced on Wednesday.

"This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures," she wrote in a statement. "The administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines."

She said the US would participate in negotiations at the World Trade Center, but that this could take some time to resolve.

"The administration's aim is to get as many safe and effective vaccines to as many people as fast as possible. As our vaccine supply for the American people is secured, the administration will continue to ramp up its efforts — including working with the private sector and all possible partners — to expand vaccine manufacturing and distribution. It will also work to increase the raw materials needed to produce those vaccines."

What is the proposal?

Many countries want the lifting of patents, copyrights, and protections for industrial design and confidential information related to COVID-19 vaccines. They are calling for suspension of such protections for several years to help speed up vaccine production.

The idea of waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines has wide support among the developing world, as countries struggle to secure enough doses to innoculate their citizens. Meanwhile rich nations such as the US have been accused of hoarding vaccine supplies.

The proposal has faced stiff opposition from countries powerful pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.