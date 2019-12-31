 US to send troops to Middle East following Iraq embassy attack | News | DW | 01.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US to send troops to Middle East following Iraq embassy attack

The US will send 750 soldiers to the Middle East as soon as possible, the US Defense Secretary has announced. The deployment is in direct response to an attack by pro-Iranian protesters on the US embassy in Iraq.

A US soldier in Afghanistan, file photo from 2017 (AFP/W. Kohsar)

The US will immediately send about 750 troops to the Middle East, following an attack by pro-Iranian protesters on the US embassy in Baghdad, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday.

"This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to increased threat levels against US personnel and facilities, such as we witnessed in Baghdad today," US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a statement.

"The United States will protect our people and interests anywhere they are found around the world," Esper added.

The troops are expected to deploy in the next few days. Esper said in a tweet that the troops were being deployed at the direct command of US President Donald Trump.

Read more: Iran: The new year brings fears of fresh violence

The 750 soldiers who are being deployed immediately will join 14,000 US military personnel currently stationed in the Gulf region. Esper also added that the full 82nd Airborne quick-deployment brigade could deploy, around 4,000 soldiers in all.

Watch video 01:24

Protesters attack US embassy in Baghdad

Iran must pay a 'BIG PRICE!'

Many saw the attack on the US embassy compound as a demonstration that Iran can still target US interests. President Trump has initiated an economic pressure campaign on Iran.

Read more: Is Germany moving toward Trump's stance on Iran?

Trump tweeted earlier on Tuesday that "They will pay a very BIG PRICE!" referring to Iran. He also thanked Iraqi officials for their help in dealing with the attack. 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the attack was "orchestrated by terrorists."

Supporters of the Iranian militia, which was targeted by US airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, attempted to enter the US-controlled compound, chanting "Death to America!" and setting fire to one of the gates of the compound.

Watch video 01:48

USA airstrikes in Iraq anger Baghdad government

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ed/se (dpa, AFP, AP)

DW recommends

Iraqi protesters storm US embassy compound in Baghdad

President Trump has blamed Iran for "orchestrating" an attack by Iraqi militiamen on the US embassy Baghdad. The incident threatens to escalate an already dangerous downward spiral. (31.12.2019)  

Iraq slams US airstrikes, warns of consequences

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has denounced US attacks on an Iranian-backed militia in his country. The airstrikes in response to the killing of a US citizen come amid high tensions between Tehran and Washington. (30.12.2019)  

US hits back at Iran-linked militia in Iraq after rocket attack

The US has attacked an Iranian-backed militia inside Syria and Iraq in retaliation for a rocket attack on a base that killed an American contractor. Pro-Iranian militia and the Iraqi government condemned the US action. (29.12.2019)  

US to send 1,500 troops to Middle East for 'protection' against Iran

Both President Trump and the Pentagon stressed that they were not seeking to engage in a military conflict with Iran. Trump has been trying to pressure Tehran into negotiating a new nuclear deal. (24.05.2019)  

Iran: The new year brings fears of fresh violence

Threats of war, economic crisis and brutally suppressed protests came to define Iran in 2019. Parliamentary elections are scheduled for March. But prospects for improvement in 2020 are not good. (26.12.2019)  

Is Germany moving toward Trump's stance on Iran?

Having blamed Iran for the drone attack on Saudi oil facilities, Angela Merkel's government seems to be following in the footsteps of Donald Trump's White House. Yet conflicts of interest complicate the German position. (24.09.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Protesters attack US embassy in Baghdad  

USA airstrikes in Iraq anger Baghdad government  

Related content

Proteste bei der US-Botschaft in Baghdad

Iraqi protesters storm US embassy compound in Baghdad 31.12.2019

President Trump has blamed Iran for "orchestrating" an attack by Iraqi militiamen on the US embassy Baghdad. The incident threatens to escalate an already dangerous downward spiral.

Syrien US F-15 Kampfflugzeug

US hits back at Iran-linked militia in Iraq after rocket attack 29.12.2019

The US has attacked an Iranian-backed militia inside Syria and Iraq in retaliation for a rocket attack on a base that killed an American contractor. Pro-Iranian militia and the Iraqi government condemned the US action.

Syrien Ölfelder

US to deploy troops in northern Syria to protect oil fields 25.10.2019

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said the Pentagon was considering sending troops and armored vehicles to protect oil fields, controlled by Syrian Kurds, which might fall into the hands of the "Islamic State."

Advertisement