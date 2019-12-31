 US to send troops to Middle East following Iraq embassy attack | News | DW | 01.01.2020

News

US to send troops to Middle East following Iraq embassy attack

The US will send 750 soldiers to the Middle East as soon as possible, the US Defense Secretary has announced. The deployment is in direct response to an attack by pro-Iranian protesters on the US embassy in Iraq.

A US soldier in Afghanistan, file photo from 2017 (AFP/W. Kohsar)

The US will immediately send about 750 troops to the Middle East, following an attack by pro-Iranian protesters on the US embassy in Baghdad, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday.

"This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to increased threat levels against US personnel and facilities, such as we witnessed in Baghdad today," US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a statement.

"The United States will protect our people and interests anywhere they are found around the world," Esper added.

The troops are expected to deploy in the next few days. Esper said in a tweet that the troops were being deployed at the "direct command" of US President Donald Trump.

More to follow...

ed/se (dpa, AFP, AP)

