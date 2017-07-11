US to send $400 million and more artillery systems to Ukraine — live updates

US to send $400 million in military aid to Ukraine

The United States will send another $400 million (€393 million) in military equipment to Ukraine, including four more HIMARS advanced rocket systems, a senior defense official said.

The package will also include 1,000 rounds of a new kind of 155 mm ammunition for artillery supplied by Ukraine's Western allies.

A senior defense official said the new artillery rounds were both longer range and more precise than what the Pentagon has provided previously.

Since the first HIMARS launchers were provided to Ukraine last month, analysts believe Ukrainian forces may have successfully destroyed a dozen or more Russian ammunition depots far behind the front lines.

Friday's events in Russia's war against Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of possible "catastrophic consequences" of Western sanctions on the global energy market.

Speaking at a closed-door G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed Russia's top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, and demanded that Moscow allow grain exports from Ukraine. But diplomats said that Lavrov had walked out before Blinken's remarks.

Russian forces in Ukraine's Donetsk region have cleared the way for the execution of three foreigners sentenced to death. Russia accuses the three of being mercenaries whereas Ukraine asserts they were regular soldiers and should be protected by the Geneva Convention.

The region has lifted a moratorium on the death penalty that should have lasted until 2025.

Russia warned Lithuania and the EU that it could adopt "harsh measures" against them if the transit of some goods to and from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad did not resume.

In June, the Lithuanian authorities imposed a transit ban through their territory to Kaliningrad. The ban applied only to goods subject to EU sanctions, imposed after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine has seized assets worth over 2.1 billion hryvnias (€70 million) owned by Russian state oil company Rosneft, gas firm Gazprom and nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, Ukraine's state security service SBU said.

Canada introduced another package of sanctions against Russia. It includes 30 "disinformation agents," mostly Russian propagandists, but also Patriarch Kirill, Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church.

