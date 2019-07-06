US to sell tanks, missiles to Taiwan amid tensions with Beijing

Taiwan thanked the US for support on Tuesday, after the US State Department agreed to sell it $2.2 billion (€1.96) in arms.

The purchase is set to include 108 M1A2T Abrams tanks, some 250 Stinger air defense missiles, mounted machine guns, and other weapons.

"Taiwan stands in the frontline of China's ambitious expansion and faced enormous threats and pressure from Beijing," the authorities on the self-ruled island said.

"This arms sale of M1A2 tanks and various missiles will help greatly to increase our defensive capabilities," the statement added.

US lawmakers have 30 days to raise objections to the sale, but are not expected to oppose it.

'Sensitive and damaging'

Beijing, which sees the island as a renegade province, already slammed the sale as "extremely sensitive and damaging." They also urged Washington to abide by its own "One China" principle, which states that Taiwan is a part of China.

Watch video 01:50 Taiwan FM: 'We haven't accepted the 1992 consensus'

The capitalist Taiwan has been self-ruled since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949, which saw the Communist Party take power in mainland China. In the following decades, the US openly supported the nationalist Taiwan government, threatening military retaliation against Beijing if its forces invaded the island.

In 1979, the US corrected its course and proclaimed Taiwan is a part of China. Washington is no longer required to respond in case of a Chinese attack, but a new treaty still obliges it to help the island government maintain "sufficient self-defense capabilities." With less than 24 million residents, Taiwan would find its forces massively outgunned in any armed conflict with China.

The decision to sell weapons to Taiwanese government comes as the US is clashing with Beijing over global trade.

dj/rc (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

