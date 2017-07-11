US to seek spot on UN Human Rights Council, Blinken says

The United States will seek election to the United Nations Human Rights Council, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday.

The announcement comes three years after former president Donald Trump's administration withdrew the US from the council.

"I'm pleased to announce the United States will seek election to the Human Rights Council for the 2022-24 term," Blinken told the council in a video message.

He added that the Biden administration would work to eliminate what he called the Geneva forum's "disproportionate focus" on its ally Israel.

"We humbly ask for the support of all UN member states in our bid to return to a seat in this body."

More to come...

lc/msh (AFP, Reuters)