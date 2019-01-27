US to sanction Venezuela state oil firm PDVSA

The US said on Monday that it would impose sanctions on Venezuela's state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), as it ramps up pressure on the country's President Nicolas Maduro.

The move follows Washington's public backing of National Assembly leader Juan Guaido, who declared himself interim president last week.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the sanctions were meant to prevent Maduro from diverting more resources from the crisis-damaged country, until control in Caracas could be transferred to Guaido's interim government or a new democratically-elected government.

Mnuchin specified that PDVSA's US-based subsidiary Citgo will be able to continue operations, so long as its earnings are deposited into a blocked account in the US.

Washington, Mnuchin told reporters, was "holding accountable those responsible for Venezuela's tragic decline."

US national security adviser John Bolton joined the treasury secretary at the White House briefing on Venezuela.

"We have continued to expose the corruption of Maduro and his cronies and today's action ensures they can no longer loot the assets of the Venezuelan people," Bolton said.

"We also today call on the Venezuelan military and security forces to accept the peaceful, democratic and constitutional transfer of power," he added.

"To a certain extent, this has begun," Bolston said, noting that Venezuela's military attache to Washington had broken ranks with Maduro over the weekend.

Guaido responds

Self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido announced on Monday, roughly at the same time the US said it would impose sanctions, that he was taking control of the country's foreign assets, in an effort to prevent leader Nicolas Maduro from commandeering them in a possible exit from power.

Guaido said in a social media statement that he would begin the process of naming new boards for PDVSA and Citgo to "start recovering our industry that is going through a dark time."

He also pledged to ask lawmakers to take "the necessary measures to guarantee the greatest transparency and control of the use" of the assets.

Venezuela has consistently been the third or fourth largest supplier of crude oil to the US. In 2017, Venezuela represented approximately 6 percent of US crude imports.

But over the years, Venezuelan oil exports to the US have steadily declined, due to plummeting production amid a long economic and political crisis.

As a result, the US imported less than 500,000 barrels a day of Venezuelan crude and petroleum products in 2017, down from more than 1.2 million barrels a day in 2008, according to the Energy Information Administration.

jcg/rt (AP, Reuters, dpa)



Venezuela on the brink The last straw Violent protests erupted across the country following a Supreme Court decision in late March 2017 to strip the legislative branch of its powers. Amid an international outcry, President Nicolas Maduro reversed the decision, but it was too late. Thousands took to the streets to call for new elections and dozens died in clashes with security forces.

Venezuela on the brink Starvation a growing problem Venezuelans spend more than 30 hours a week waiting in lines to shop, and are often confronted with empty shelves when they finally enter a store. President Maduro blames the crisis on US price speculation. The opposition, however, accuses the Socialist government of economic mismanagement.

Venezuela on the brink Health care crisis 'reminiscent of war zones' In Colombia, Venezuelans are collecting medical supplies to send home, as seen in this picture. Hospitals around the country have compared conditions to those seen only in war zones. As patient deaths rise, health officials have sounded the alarm on the rise of malaria and dengue fever.

Venezuela on the brink Venezuela's Constituent Assembly seizes power from opposition-led congress Venezuela's pro-government constituent Constituent Assembly was established in July of 2017. The new body adopted the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues, effectively taking away the powers of congress, which was under the opposition's control. The move drew wide international condemnation.

Venezuela on the brink Western powers slap sanctions Venezuela's ruling officials In response to the ongoing political crisis, the United States and European Union imposed a series of sanctions against ruling officials. The US has blacklisted members of the Constituent Assembly and frozen all of Maduro's assets that are subject to US jurisdiction. The EU, meanwhile, has banned arms sales to the country and is lining up to freeze assets and impose travel restrictions.

Venezuela on the brink Government victorious in regional elections In October 2017, Venezuela held two votes: regional elections and elections for governors, which were overdue since 2016. The opposition boycotted the vote, but then split, as some candidates and small parties chose to participate. This caused a deep rift within Maduro's opponents. The government went on to sweep the contest, which detractors say was unfair and heavily favored the regime.

Venezuela on the brink Debt default looms Last November the oil-rich, cash-poor nation faced its day of reckoning, as officials met with creditors to hammer out a deal to keep the country from defaulting on its debt — estimated to be up to $150 billion (€127 billion). US and EU sanctions, however, have limited the chance of an agreement. Creditors will almost certainly go after the country's oil reserves.

Venezuela on the brink The 'massacre of El Junquito' In January, Oscar Perez, Maduro's enemy number one, was found by police in the Caracas neighborhood of El Junquito. The ex-cop had been on the run since he launched grenades at government buildings in the wake of the 2017 protests. The government labeled him a "terrorist." Perez and six other rebels were killed in the ambush, which the opposition denounced as an "extrajudicial killing."

Venezuela on the brink Presidential elections scheduled The new National Assembly announced in January that it would grant Maduro's call for snap presidential elections on April 22. The electoral authority, CNE, later moved the date to May 20. The EU, the US and 14 Latin American nations warned that they would not recognize the results. The mainstream MUD opposition alliance boycotted the vote.

Venezuela on the brink Maduro wins ... Maduro was re-elected to a second six-year term on May 20 with about 68 percent of the vote. Turnout was only 46 percent, according to the election body. However, the MUD opposition alliance, which boycotted the vote, put turn out at less than 30 percent. The Organization of American States called the elections neither free nor fair.

Venezuela on the brink ... Guaido assumes power On January 23, 2019, parliament president Juan Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela — a move that was quickly recognized by US President Trump. However, Maduro called it a "coup" and insisted he was going nowhere. Author: Kathleen Schuster



