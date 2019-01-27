 US to sanction Venezuela state oil firm PDVSA | News | DW | 28.01.2019

News

US to sanction Venezuela state oil firm PDVSA

The new sanctions were announced less than a week after the US recognized Juan Guaido as the country's interim president. The US said PDVSA was an entity responsible for the country's "tragic decline."

US National Security Jon Bolton and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the White House

The US said on Monday that it would impose sanctions on Venezuela's state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), as it ramps up pressure on the country's President Nicolas Maduro.

The move follows Washington's public backing of National Assembly leader Juan Guaido, who declared himself interim president last week.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the sanctions were meant to prevent Maduro from diverting more resources from the crisis-damaged country, until control in Caracas could be transferred to Guaido's interim government or a new democratically-elected government.

Read more: Venezuela and the US: From friends to foes

Mnuchin specified that PDVSA's US-based subsidiary Citgo will be able to continue operations, so long as its earnings are deposited into a blocked account in the US. 

Washington, Mnuchin told reporters, was "holding accountable those responsible for Venezuela's tragic decline." 

US national security adviser John Bolton joined the treasury secretary at the White House briefing on Venezuela.

"We have continued to expose the corruption of Maduro and his cronies and today's action ensures they can no longer loot the assets of the Venezuelan people," Bolton said.

"We also today call on the Venezuelan military and security forces to accept the peaceful, democratic and constitutional transfer of power," he added.

Read more: Venezuela: Who will the military support?

"To a certain extent, this has begun," Bolston said, noting that Venezuela's military attache to Washington had broken ranks with Maduro over the weekend.

Guaido responds

Self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido announced on Monday, roughly at the same time the US said it would impose sanctions, that he was taking control of the country's foreign assets, in an effort to prevent leader Nicolas Maduro from commandeering them in a possible exit from power.

Guaido said in a social media statement that he would begin the process of naming new boards for PDVSA and Citgo to "start recovering our industry that is going through a dark time."

He also pledged to ask lawmakers to take "the necessary measures to guarantee the greatest transparency and control of the use" of the assets.

Venezuela has consistently been the third or fourth largest supplier of crude oil to the US. In 2017, Venezuela represented approximately 6 percent of US crude imports.

But over the years, Venezuelan oil exports to the US have steadily declined, due to plummeting production amid a long economic and political crisis.

As a result, the US imported less than 500,000 barrels a day of Venezuelan crude and petroleum products in 2017, down from more than 1.2 million barrels a day in 2008, according to the Energy Information Administration.

jcg/rt (AP, Reuters, dpa)

  • Protests in Venezuela

    Venezuela on the brink

    The last straw

    Violent protests erupted across the country following a Supreme Court decision in late March 2017 to strip the legislative branch of its powers. Amid an international outcry, President Nicolas Maduro reversed the decision, but it was too late. Thousands took to the streets to call for new elections and dozens died in clashes with security forces.

  • Empty shelves at grocery store

    Venezuela on the brink

    Starvation a growing problem

    Venezuelans spend more than 30 hours a week waiting in lines to shop, and are often confronted with empty shelves when they finally enter a store. President Maduro blames the crisis on US price speculation. The opposition, however, accuses the Socialist government of economic mismanagement.

  • Colombians gathering medical supplies

    Venezuela on the brink

    Health care crisis 'reminiscent of war zones'

    In Colombia, Venezuelans are collecting medical supplies to send home, as seen in this picture. Hospitals around the country have compared conditions to those seen only in war zones. As patient deaths rise, health officials have sounded the alarm on the rise of malaria and dengue fever.

  • Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Miraflores)

    Venezuela on the brink

    Venezuela's Constituent Assembly seizes power from opposition-led congress

    Venezuela's pro-government constituent Constituent Assembly was established in July of 2017. The new body adopted the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues, effectively taking away the powers of congress, which was under the opposition's control. The move drew wide international condemnation.

  • Angela Merkel meets Venezuelan opposition lawmakers in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/AFP/T. Schwarz)

    Venezuela on the brink

    Western powers slap sanctions Venezuela's ruling officials

    In response to the ongoing political crisis, the United States and European Union imposed a series of sanctions against ruling officials. The US has blacklisted members of the Constituent Assembly and frozen all of Maduro's assets that are subject to US jurisdiction. The EU, meanwhile, has banned arms sales to the country and is lining up to freeze assets and impose travel restrictions.

  • Venezuela helds two votes: regional elections and elections for governors, which were overdue since 2016. (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Cubillos)

    Venezuela on the brink

    Government victorious in regional elections

    In October 2017, Venezuela held two votes: regional elections and elections for governors, which were overdue since 2016. The opposition boycotted the vote, but then split, as some candidates and small parties chose to participate. This caused a deep rift within Maduro's opponents. The government went on to sweep the contest, which detractors say was unfair and heavily favored the regime.

  • Venezuela Opposition Protest 100 Bolivar Geldschein (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Cubillos)

    Venezuela on the brink

    Debt default looms

    Last November the oil-rich, cash-poor nation faced its day of reckoning, as officials met with creditors to hammer out a deal to keep the country from defaulting on its debt — estimated to be up to $150 billion (€127 billion). US and EU sanctions, however, have limited the chance of an agreement. Creditors will almost certainly go after the country's oil reserves.

  • Oscar Perez, Maduro's enemy number one, was found and killed by police in the Caracas neighborhood of El Junquito. (Getty Images/AFP/I. Zugasti)

    Venezuela on the brink

    The 'massacre of El Junquito'

    In January, Oscar Perez, Maduro's enemy number one, was found by police in the Caracas neighborhood of El Junquito. The ex-cop had been on the run since he launched grenades at government buildings in the wake of the 2017 protests. The government labeled him a "terrorist." Perez and six other rebels were killed in the ambush, which the opposition denounced as an "extrajudicial killing."

  • Presidential elections scheduled for May 20 (Getty Images/AFP/F. Parra)

    Venezuela on the brink

    Presidential elections scheduled

    The new National Assembly announced in January that it would grant Maduro's call for snap presidential elections on April 22. The electoral authority, CNE, later moved the date to May 20. The EU, the US and 14 Latin American nations warned that they would not recognize the results. The mainstream MUD opposition alliance boycotted the vote.

  • Venezuela Wahlen (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Cubillos)

    Venezuela on the brink

    Maduro wins ...

    Maduro was re-elected to a second six-year term on May 20 with about 68 percent of the vote. Turnout was only 46 percent, according to the election body. However, the MUD opposition alliance, which boycotted the vote, put turn out at less than 30 percent. The Organization of American States called the elections neither free nor fair.

  • Juan Guaido in Caracas (Imago/Agencia EFE)

    Venezuela on the brink

    ... Guaido assumes power

    On January 23, 2019, parliament president Juan Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela — a move that was quickly recognized by US President Trump. However, Maduro called it a "coup" and insisted he was going nowhere.

    Author: Kathleen Schuster


DW recommends

Venezuela: Nicolas Maduro, Juan Guaido vie for military control

President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido are competing for control of the military. Washington has warned that any violence or intimidation of American diplomats or Guaido would trigger a US response. (28.01.2019)  

Venezuela: Who will the military support?

Venezuela's army has declared its support for Nicolas Maduro. But differences between top officers and the rank and file could weaken the military's loyalty to the president — with far-reaching consequences. (25.01.2019)  

Venezuelan military official breaks with Nicolas Maduro, backs opposition

Jose Luis Silva, a key Venezuelan military official, has stepped down as defense attache in the US and thrown his weight behind opposition leader Juan Guaido. The military could play a crucial role in the current crisis. (26.01.2019)  

Venezuela and the US: From friends to foes

Ties between Caracas and Washington are at their lowest point, with President Nicolas Maduro breaking off diplomatic relations with the US. But bilateral relations were not always this bad. Where did it all go wrong? (25.01.2019)  

What's at stake for Russia in Venezuela?

Russia could lose a lot if Nicolas Maduro is ousted in Venezuela. Moscow's massive loans to Caracas are only one piece of the puzzle — Venezuelan oil reserves could bring down the price of oil and upset Russia's economy. (26.01.2019)  

Venezuela on the brink

Venezuela is facing collapse amid multiple crises. DW takes a look at what has brought the oil-rich nation to its knees. (22.05.2018)  

Related content

Venezuela Präsident Nicolas Maduro in Valencia

Venezuela: Nicolas Maduro, Juan Guaido vie for military control 28.01.2019

President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido are competing for control of the military. Washington has warned that any violence or intimidation of American diplomats or Guaido would trigger a US response.

Jose Luis Silva, Militäroffizier von Venezuela

Venezuelan military official breaks with Nicolas Maduro, backs opposition 26.01.2019

Jose Luis Silva, a key Venezuelan military official, has stepped down as defense attache in the US and thrown his weight behind opposition leader Juan Guaido. The military could play a crucial role in the current crisis.

Kombibild Venezuela Maduro und Guaido

Venezuela explained: Who backs Maduro, who backs Guaido? 25.01.2019

Nicolas Maduro? Juan Guaido? Neither? DW takes a look at the reasons why some countries are backing Venezuela's embattled president, others his upstart nemesis and some are somewhere in the middle.

