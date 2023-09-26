  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh
Hollywood strike
ConflictsPoland

US to loan Poland $2 billion for military modernization

September 26, 2023

Poland wants to replace the old Soviet-era hardware that it handed over to Ukraine with modern military equipment.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WnnG
Polish soldiers on tanks take part in a military parade in Warsaw on Polish Army Day
Poland is looking to boost its defense spending to double the target set by NATOImage: Wojtek RADWANSKI/AFP

The United States has offered Poland a direct loan of $2 billion (€1.89 billion) to support the modernization of its NATO ally's military forces.

"Poland is a stalwart US Ally, and Poland's security is vital to the collective defense of NATO's Eastern Flank," the US State Department said in a statement on Monday.

Poland shares a long border with Belarusa key Russian ally — which has been a source of heated tension at the edge of both the EU and NATO.

"In addition to its central support role in facilitating international assistance to neighboring Ukraine, Poland has demonstrated its ironclad commitment to strengthening regional security through its robust investments in defense spending," the US State Department added.

Poland to increase defense spending

Beyond Warsaw's issues with Minsk, the NATO member was an early supporter of arming Ukraine against the Russian invasion and has provided the war-torn country with a large number of tanks, fighter jets and other equipment.

But amid Russia's aggression, Warsaw is seeking to bolster its defense capabilities.

To replace the largely Soviet-era equipment that it handed over, Poland is now looking for state-of-the-art military technology from US and South Korean defense companies.

Poland says it will deliver promised weapons to Ukraine

The Biden administration is also providing Warsaw up to $60 million for the cost of the loan in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) which would support "urgent procurements of defense articles and services from the United States," the State Department said.

Poland is aiming to spend 4% of its economic output on defense this year — twice the mark set by the Western defense alliance.

Polish support for Ukraine in question

Despite Warsaw's early staunch support for Kyiv, a recent spat over Ukrainian grain being brought onto the Polish market led Prime Minister Mateus Morawiecki to proclaim that Poland would no longer be providing Ukraine with weapons.

Experts have pointed out that this is likely pre-election rhetoric from the right-wing populist ruling party since Poland has already given almost everything it can give.

The US has tried to play down the incident, highlighting Poland's interest in a Ukrainian victory over Russia, amid concerns that Western support may be starting to wane as the war goes on with little end in sight.

dvv/ab (AP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Giant bubbles of methane gas in the Baltic Sea, seen from the air

Nord Stream explosion: A maze of speculation

PoliticsSeptember 25, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Videostill | Kwame Nkrumah

Ghana: Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy gets a face lift

Ghana: Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy gets a face lift

SocietySeptember 25, 202300:58 min
More from Africa

Asia

Users inside a Huawei store in China

US-China tech rivalry: Is Huawei's new chip a threat?

US-China tech rivalry: Is Huawei's new chip a threat?

TechnologySeptember 25, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

People walk past an election poster showing Jörg Prophet in Nordhausen

Germany's far-right AfD loses mayoral race in Nordhausen

Germany's far-right AfD loses mayoral race in Nordhausen

PoliticsSeptember 24, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks at the Italian Parliament.

Italy's Giorgia Meloni: Not so radical after all?

Italy's Giorgia Meloni: Not so radical after all?

PoliticsSeptember 25, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Mohammed bin Salman, Narendra Modi und Joe Biden shake hands at the G20.

New India-EU trade route: Bringing the Gulf states closer?

New India-EU trade route: Bringing the Gulf states closer?

PoliticsSeptember 23, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

USA | Streik in Hollywood Joely Fisher, Fran Drescher und Duncan Crabtree-Ireland

Despite writers' deal, Hollywood not yet going back to work

Despite writers' deal, Hollywood not yet going back to work

MediaSeptember 25, 202302:11 min
More from North America
Go to homepage