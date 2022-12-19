US to investigate Hawaii flight after turbulence injuries

Dozens of people were badly hurt during the flight, with 11 in serious condition. The investigation will probe what the crew was doing at the time of the turbulence as well as look at the flight data recorder.

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced on Monday that it will probe a Hawaiian Airlines hit by major turbulence on its way from Phoenix to Honolulu, resulting in three dozen passenger and crew injuries.

In total, 36 people received medical treatment for bruises, cuts and nausea following the turbulent flight on Sunday, with 20 people taken to hospital and 11 in serious condition. Most of those injured were passengers, but at least three flight attendants were hurt, Hawaiian Airlines said.

"We are also very happy, and we feel fortunate that there were not any deaths or other critical injuries. And we're also very hopeful that all will recover and make a full recovery,'' Jim Ireland, director of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, said.

The flight was transporting nearly 300 people, many of which were traveling home to Hawaii for the holidays.

While Hawaiian Airlines Chief Operating Officer Jon Snook said such turbulence was isolated and unusual, the NTSB said it was launching an official investigation into the incident.

Snook confirmed internal damage to the aircraft during the turbulence, but claimed the seatbelt signs were on at the time. Some of those injured were not wearing their seatbelts, he added.

Oxygen masks were released as severe turbulence rocked the flight, a passenger reported Image: Jazmin Bitanga/AP/picture alliance

Snook was uncertain about the amount of altitude lost during the turbulence, but said that would be part of the NTSB's inquiry. The data on the plane's flight recorder would provide those details, Snook explained.

The investigation would also show what the passenger and the crew were doing during the turbulence, he said.

los/es (Reuters, AP)