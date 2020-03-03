 US to deport Nazi concentration camp guard | News | DW | 05.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US to deport Nazi concentration camp guard

The man served as a prison guard in a Nazi concentration camp system near Hamburg. He has been living in the United States for more than 60 years.

Neuengamme Concentration Camp (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Scholz)

The former Nazi prison guard worked at the Neuengamme Concentration Camp in Hamburg

A US court has ordered the deportation of a German man who served as a Nazi prison guard, the US Justice Department said on Thursday,

Friedrich Karl B., a resident of Tennessee now in his 90s, admitted to serving voluntarily as an armed prison guard at the Neuengamme concentration camp in the German state of Hamburg. Prisoners there were held in inhumane conditions and were worked "to the point of exhaustion and death," immigration judge Rebecca Holt said in her ruling at the conclusion of the two-day hearing.

Read more: The ratlines: What did the Vatican know about Nazi escape routes?

According to the court, the former-guard escorted prisoners from a nearby camp in Meppen, a city in Lower Saxony, to the main camp in Neuengamme in March 1945. About 70 prisoners died "under inhumane conditions" as part of the journey.

The guard "was part of the SS machinery of oppression that kept concentration camp prisoners in atrocious conditions of confinement," said Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski.

From 1938 to 1945, Neuengamme was the largest concentration camp in northwestern Germany. More than 100,000 people from all over Europe in the main camp and 85 satellite camps. About 43,000 people died in Neuengamme by the end of World War II.

B. had been living in the United States since 1959. It was not clear whether he would appeal or whether his deportation was imminent. An appeal would prolong his case by years and at his advanced age mean he may die before being deported or facing trial in Germany.

Since 1979, the US Justice Department has won 109 similar cases involving former supporters of the Nazi Regime. The last such deportation occurred in August 2018, when  95-year-old former SS guard´Jakiw Palij was expelled after living in New York since 1949. 

dv/sms (AFP, dpa)

  • Officials seated in Nuremberg's Courtroom 600

    Nuremberg trials courtroom witnesses last ever judgement

    Famous post-WWII courtroom

    Courtroom 600 in the Nuremberg Palace of Justice was the site of the famous Nuremberg trials, a series of military tribunals that took place between November 20, 1945 and October 1, 1946. The trials, held by Allied officials, prosecuted high-ranking Nazis and collaborators responsible for the Holocaust and other war crimes.

  • The famous courtroom 600 was housed in the Nuremberg Palace of Justice.

    Nuremberg trials courtroom witnesses last ever judgement

    City of Nazi rallies

    Allied powers chose the site because it was within the US occupation zone, it had not sustained too much damage during the war and it had an adjacent prison to hold inmates. But it was also chosen for Nuremberg's symbolic role as the "City of Nazi Party Rallies" and as the place where the Nazis' race laws persecuting German Jews were announced.

  • Nazi leaders Hermann Göring, Rudolf Hess and Joachim von Ribbentrop sit in courtroom 600 during trial.

    Nuremberg trials courtroom witnesses last ever judgement

    Top Nazis face justice

    Several members of the Nazi leadership were tried in the famous hall. Among them were Air Force Commander Hermann Göring, deputy party leader Rudolf Hess and Foreign Minister Joachim von Ribbentrop. All three were convicted for their crimes. Göring committed suicide in his jail cell, von Ribbentrop was executed by hanging, while Hess spent the rest of his life in jail.

  • Doctors in the Doctors' trial in the Nuremberg courtroom 600

    Nuremberg trials courtroom witnesses last ever judgement

    The Doctors' trial

    Following the end of the trials in October, 1946, the courtroom was used for a separate war-crimes trial held before US officials. Known as the Doctors' trials, the cases prosecuted 23 individuals, mostly medics, for horrific medical experiments on, and murders of, concentration camp prisoners, among other crimes. Those convicted were hanged.

  • Courtroom 600 of the Memorium Nuremberg Trials museum

    Nuremberg trials courtroom witnesses last ever judgement

    Justice continues

    In June, 1960, the courtroom was officially given back to justice officials in the southern state of Bavaria and continued to be used for trials. In 2000, the City Museum of Nuremberg began offering weekend guided tours of the hall. The visits drew a large number of tourists, but they were stopped in 2008 due to construction of the Memorium Nuremberg Trials.

  • The entrance of the Memorium Nuremberg Trials museum

    Nuremberg trials courtroom witnesses last ever judgement

    Courtroom 600 retires

    On February 20, courtroom 600 held its last trial. A man was sentenced to over two years in prison for trying to strangle his wife. Now, the historic room will become part of the permanent exhibition of the Memorium Nuremberg Trials museum. The courtroom leaves a lasting legacy as the start of international criminal law and the first step towards the creation of the International Criminal Court.

    Author: Cristina Burack, Jenipher Camino Gonzalez


DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Right-wing terror in Germany: A timeline

According to Germany's domestic security agency, some 12,700 far-right extremists are "oriented toward violence." Here's an overview of the right-wing attacks that have rocked Germany in recent years. (20.02.2020)  

Nuremberg trials courtroom witnesses last ever judgement

Courtroom 600 in the Nuremberg Palace of Justice, the site where Nazis were tried for war crimes after World War II, is perhaps the world's most famous hall of justice. It will now become an exclusive full-time museum. (21.02.2020)  

Related content

KZ Dachau nach Befreiung / Farbiger Häftl.

Germany assumes chair of International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance 03.03.2020

Germany has taken the rotating lead of the IHRA Holocaust remembrance intergovernmental body, 75 years after the end of World War II. Sweden's former Prime Minister Goran Persson initiated the alliance in 1998.

Rolf Hochhuth nennt Pius XII. satanischen Feigling Vatikan III. Reich Hitler

The ratlines: What did the Vatican know about Nazi escape routes? 01.03.2020

After World War II, thousands of Nazis fled to South America along so-called ratlines — often with the help of Catholic clergy. The Vatican is now opening its archives from the time. Will it be a moment of truth?

Geraubte Kinder

Stolen Children 03.03.2020

On orders from Heinrich Himmler, the Nazis abducted children from Poland for forced Germanization.

Advertisement