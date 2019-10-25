 US to deploy troops in northern Syria to protect oil fields | News | DW | 25.10.2019

News

US to deploy troops in northern Syria to protect oil fields

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said the Pentagon was considering sending troops and armored vehicles to protect oil fields, controlled by Syrian Kurds, which might fall into the hands of the so-called "Islamic State."

Syrien Ölfelder (Getty Images/AFP/Y. Karwashan)

At a gathering of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, Mark Esper said that the US would send reinforcements into northern Syria, just weeks after President Donald Trump's abrupt order to significantly scale back the US troop presence in the area. 

He identified Kurdish-controlled oil fields near the border with Turkey.

"We are not taking some actions ... to strengthen our position at Deir el-Zour, to ensure that we can deny ISIS access to the oil fields," Esper said, using another common acronym for IS. "We are reinforcing that position, it will include some mechanized forces."

Mechanized forces would typically entail tanks or other armored combat vehicles like infantry carriers. This would constitute a change in the US military presence in the region, which had previously focused on special forces, intelligence, and aerial units. Most of the infantry and ground forces had to date been supplied by Kurdish forces, the local allies to the international mission against IS in both Syria and Iraq.

US officials see the oil fields around Deir el-Zour as key to preventing an IS resurgence in the region. The oil fields have changed hands several times since Syria's civil war began but are currently protected by Syrian Kurds. 

Read more:  Opinion: Erdogan wins big as clock ticks for Syria Kurds

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper, center, is greeted by U.S. military personnel upon arriving in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (picture alliance/AP Photo/L. C. Balbor)

Prior to the NATO meeting in Brussels, Esper was meeting troops in Afghanistan

Meanwhile, Trump tweets: 'Oil is secured ... COMING HOME!'

However, Esper's comments coincided almost to the minute with a series of tweets from President Donald Trump focusing far more on the US troop pullout than any potential reinforcements. 

"Oil is secured. Our soldiers have left and are leaving Syria for other places, then COMING HOME!," Trump wrote. "When these pundit fools who have called the Middle East wrong for 20 years ask what we are getting out of the deal, I simply say, THE OIL, AND WE ARE BRINGING OUR SOLDIERS BACK HOME, ISIS SECURED!"

Trump had been rather more in step with his defense secretary on Thursday, when he exclaimed: "We will NEVER let a reconstituted ISIS have those fields."

Trump's decision to withdraw nearly all of the 1,000 US troops stationed in Syria since 2015 — when IS' power in the region was at its peak — was broadly seen as paving the way for NATO ally Turkey to launch military operations in the region. Turkey is a staunch opponent not just of the Assad regime in Syria, but also of many Kurdish groups, given the longstanding insurgency in the south of Turkey, which frequently spills across its borders to Iraq and Syria.

  • A group of refugees on a truck

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    A first stop

    UN sources say over 200,000 people have been internally displaced in Syria's northeast since Turkey launched its offensive on October 9. So far, the border town of Ras al-Ayn has paid the highest toll in the wake of a joint attack by Turkish militias and airstrikes. The city will remain under Turkish control following a deal struck in Sochi between Russia and Turkey.

  • A man crying

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    'We've lost everything'

    A majority of those who have fled are reportedly Kurds. Those civilians remaining in the city are mostly Arabs who are still in touch by phone with their former neighbors. "They told me yesterday that the Islamists were looting our house. We've lost everything," this man told DW.

  • A group of women queuing for bread

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    Every crumb helps

    The regime forces are stationed just a few kilometers away from Tal Tamr. As a result international NGOs formerly based in the area have fled over the past few days. Internally displaced people (IDPs) from Ras al-Ayn and the neighboring villages rely on the work of local NGOs who are struggling to cope with the crisis.

  • IDPs open a bag of food

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    Not enough to go around

    Apart from Tal Tamr, other villages in the vicinity are also hosting hundreds of displaced people who rely on local NGOs. "They're settling in empty villages, many of them too close to other locations controlled by either the Turkish-backed militias or 'Islamic State' sleeper cells," Hassan Bashir, a local NGO coordinator, told DW.

  • A man leaning on a car

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    Food, glorious food

    This Arab IDP from Ras al-Ayn has four wives but will struggle to get enough to feed all their children as local NGOs say they can only allocate a single food ration per family. "It's not their fault, they're just children," he told DW, after being given a single bag of food rations.

  • A child sitting in a class room

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    School's out — forever?

    Schools have remained shut across Syria's northeast since the beginning of the offensive and several of them are now hosting IDPs from Ras al-Ayn. Those who can afford it will move to cities like Al-Hasakah, around 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the south, but others will have to cope with the dire conditions in a border city that faces further attacks from the north.

  • A family on the steps of a school

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    The closest thing to home

    50 Kurdish families from Ras al-Ayn are now living in this abandoned school in Tal Tamr lacking both water and electricity. As the sanitary conditions deteriorate, local doctors and the hospital in Tal Tamr fear an outbreak of cholera and other diseases. "If we continue like this we'll have to get set for a huge humanitarian crisis," a local doctor told DW.

  • A man lying on a rug in an abandoned school

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    Sick and stranded

    Although the hospital in Tal Tamr is treating the wounded, it cannot help those suffering from diseases such as cancer.Two IDPs told DW that they were supposed to receive chemotherapy in Damascus before the offensive started, but that the current security situation makes it impossible for them to get there.

  • A boy standing in the rubble of a destroyed building

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    A different type of playground

    The Christian village of Tell Nasri on the outskirts of Tal Tamr had remained empty since IS took over the area. The majority of its former inhabitants left during the IS siege when the militants destroyed the churches with explosives before the fall of the Caliphate. With nowhere else to go, several IDP families from Ras al-Ayn are now settling in Tell Nasri.

  • Two boys stand in a destroyed church

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    Living on a prayer

    These boys are among dozens stranded in Tell Nasri but the dire living conditions are the least of their problems. Just before this picture was taken, settlers told DW that they had been attacked from a neighboring village reportedly in the hands of Islamists. "They started shooting at us and we engaged [with them] for over an hour," a fighter with the Syrian Democratic Forces told DW.

    Author: Karlos Zurutuza (Tal Tamr)


msh/stb (AFP, AP, Reuters)

