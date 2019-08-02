US to deploy new missiles in Asia 'sooner rather than later'

The White House has announced fresh plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles after the collapse of the INF Treaty. European officials have warned that the end of the Cold War-era treaty leave the continent at risk.
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Saturday said the Pentagon would deploy ground-based intermediate-range conventional missiles in Asia a day after the White House withdrew from a key Cold War-era treaty.
"It's fair to say, though, that we would like to deploy a capability sooner rather than later," said Esper. "I would prefer months. I just don't have the latest state of play on timelines."
On Friday, the US formally exited from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), citing alleged violations by Russia. European officials have described the withdrawal as a risky move that undermines security on the continent.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said "Europe is losing part of its security" with the demise of the INF treaty. "I am convinced that today we must again succeed in agreeing rules on disarmament and arms control in order to prevent a new nuclear arms race."
Read more: Opinion: Scrapping the INF treaty is risky — and a lost opportunity
'Shouldn't surprise' China
Esper said that the move would likely raise tensions with China at a moment when relations across the Pacific are strained under an ongoing trade war.
"80% plus of their inventory is intermediate range systems, so that shouldn't surprise them that we would want to have a like capability," Esper said.
Some have urged restraint, saying the collapse of the INF treaty should not lead to world powers bolstering their arsenal of intermediate-range missiles.
"We don't want a new arms race," said NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg. "We have no intention to employ new land-based nuclear missiles in Europe."
The US has suggested establishing a new treaty with China and Russia.
Read more: Landmark INF nuclear arms treaty is history: What now?
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/jlw (Reuters, AP)
The INF treaty was far from perfect. But instead of abandoning the deal altogether, Russia and the US should have modernized the agreement. Yet it seems neither side was willing to do so, says DW's Bernd Riegert. (02.08.2019)
A landmark nuclear treaty is ending. Is Europe returning to the Cold War era? Germany is aiming to prevent an arms race and keep dialogue channels with Russia open, all while ensuring NATO's unity. It's not an easy task. (01.08.2019)
The US is out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Force missile treaty with Russia, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says. The US immediately announced plans to start testing a new missile. (02.08.2019)
Germany has warned that the end of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Force treaty could have major consequences for peace and security in Europe. According to Russia's Foreign Ministry, the United States has killed the INF. (02.08.2019)