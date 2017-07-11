US to cut troops in Iraq, Afghanistan by January

US President Donald Trump will sharply reduce the number of American troops in Afghanistan and Iraq before he leaves office, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday.

Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller said 2,000 troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan and 500 from Iraq within the next two months. The drawdown will leave 2,500 US soldiers in each country.

The move stops short of a full troop withdrawal Trump threatened to carry out by the end of December.

Earlier Tuesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned against a hasty troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying "the price for leaving too soon or in an uncoordinated way could be very high."

More to come...