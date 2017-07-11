US to confront Russia on Ukraine at UN Security Council

The United States and its allies are expected to step up criticism of Russia for its war on Ukraine during Thursday's UN Security Council meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, US officials said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to confront his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, accusing Russia of war crimes and other atrocities during its invasion of Ukraine.

In an opening address to the Security Council, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the latest developments in Ukraine are "dangerous and disturbing" and debate around possible nuclear conflict was "totally unacceptable." Guterres added that he is deeply concerned about Russia's plans to organize so called "referenda."

On Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin said he signed a decree calling for partial military mobilization, and made a veiled threat to deploy nuclear weapons.

"When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. This is not a bluff," Putin said.

War in Ukraine takes center stage at UN

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden assailed Russian President Vladimir Putin at the United Nations General Assembly, and Russia's "egregious violations" of the UN Charter and international law.

"This war is about extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist as a state, plain and simple, and Ukraine's right to exist as a people. Whoever you are, wherever you live, whatever you believe, that should make your blood run cold," he said.

"If nations can pursue their imperial ambitions without consequences, then we put at risk everything this very institution stands for. Everything."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was granted special permission to address the assembly by video, demanded more action from world leaders to punish Russia for its invasion,

Zelenskyy vowed that his forces would not stop until they had reclaimed all of Ukraine. "We can return the Ukrainian flag to our entire territory. We can do it with the force of arms," Zelenskyy said. "But we need time."

"Russia wants war. It's true. But Russia will not be able to stop the course of history," he said, declaring that "mankind and the international law are stronger'' than what he called a "terrorist state."

Russia shamelessly violated United Nations Charter: US President Biden

dh/wmr (Reuters, AP)