US tightens visa rules for Chinese Communist Party members

The US State Department issued new entry rules for Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members traveling to the United States, the New York Times reported Thursday.

The policy, which took immediate effect, caps visas for members of the party as well as their immediate families to one month and a single entry into the country, the report said.

"For decades we allowed the CCP free and unfettered access to US institutions and businesses while these same privileges were never extended freely to US citizens in China," a State Department spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Until now, party members had been able to obtain US visitor visas that last up to 10 years.

A tweet from the Chinese government newspaper Global Times cited the foreign ministry condemning the move as "political repression against China by some extreme anti-China forces in the US out of ideological bias."

