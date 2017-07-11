US tightens security ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration

US law enforcement agencies have ramped up security measures for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, days after supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building in a violent attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election.

Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf, hours before his resignation on Monday, said that he had instructed the US Secret Service to begin National Special Security Event operations on January 13.

He cited "the events of the past week and the evolving security landscape leading up to the inauguration" for moving up special security arrangements by almost a week than originally planned.

He added that federal, state, and local agencies "will continue to coordinate their plans and position resources for this important event."

The Secret Service heads security operations for events, including presidential inaugurations, considered to be nationally significant.

National Guard deployed

The National Guard was authorized on Monday to send up to 15,000 troops to Washington as a security measure to safeguard the capital.

General Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau said 6,200 troops were already on the ground in Washington following the mob violence last week.

About 10,000 troops will arrive in the capital by Saturday to help provide security, logistics, and communications, he told reporters, adding that an additional 5,000 could be requested from other states.

In other security measures, tourists were barred from visiting the Washington Monument until January 24.

A presidential inauguration normally draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to Washington. But this time, the organizers as well as the Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser have asked Americans not to travel to the capital, which will remain on high alert until the inauguration.

The new acting Capitol police chief Yogananda Pittman said on Monday that there will be no public access to the Capitol grounds during the inauguration.

The event has already been scaled back dramatically due to the raging coronavirus pandemic and the inaugural committee said Washington's National Mall would be covered with 191,500 flags of different sizes, to represent the missing crowds.

The organizers announced "America United" as the theme of the inauguration less than a week after a violent mob ransacked the Capitol building in an attack that left five people dead.

About 10,000 troops of the National Guard will arrive in Washington by Saturday.

FBI warns of armed protests

An internal FBI bulletin on Sunday warned of planned armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington DC in the run-up to the inauguration.

The nationwide protests may start later this week and extend through the inauguration ceremony in Washington.

"Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January," the bulletin said, according to an official quoted by the Associated Press.

From the Bastille to the Capitol: Storming government buildings through the ages 1789: Storming the Bastille A Paris mob intoxicated by ideas of liberty and equality in the face of authoritarian monarchical rule sparked the French Revolution when they stormed a medieval fortress that also held freedom-loving political prisoners. The Bastille fell to the righteous mob on July 14, 1789, and such a people's coup against tyranny has long been celebrated with a public holiday in France.

From the Bastille to the Capitol: Storming government buildings through the ages 1917: Insurrection in the Winter Palace Russia's October Revolution began when the Bolsheviks stormed the Winter Palace, where a provisional government was seated. Having overthrown the Russian Tsar in February, the Bolshevik uprising also known as Red October capped the revolution when it succeeded in overwhelming the seat of government in the capital Saint Petersburg.

From the Bastille to the Capitol: Storming government buildings through the ages 1958: Iraqi military putsch In July 1958, a mob pillaged and burned the palace of King Faisal in Baghdad in Iraq and overthrew the monarchy as part of a broader military putsch to install a new republican regime. Faisal and his closest associates were killed in the revolt, with the former being publicly mutilated.

From the Bastille to the Capitol: Storming government buildings through the ages 1973: Military coup in Chile Democratically elected President Salvatore Allende had been in office for three years when he was ousted in a savage military coup. Heavily armed soldiers stormed the presidential palace on September 11, 1973. Allende committed suicide and General Augusto Pinochet's brutal military dictatorship began.

From the Bastille to the Capitol: Storming government buildings through the ages 1981: Attempted coup in Spain On February 23, 1981, Lieutenant-Governor Antonio Tejero Molina entered the Spanish Parliament with 200 military police and soldiers and held the democratically-elected congresspeople hostage for some 18 hours. King Juan Carlos intervened and insisted on a stable transition to democracy after the end of the Franco regime. The coup was thwarted and Molina subsequently served 15 years in prison.

From the Bastille to the Capitol: Storming government buildings through the ages Insurrection at the Reichstag The Reichstag or German parliament was burned to the ground in 1933 and has long been a site for insurrection, including last August when a mob protesting coronavirus protection measures tried to storm the building until police pushed them back. Like at the US Capitol, many of the protesters were aligned with the far right, included members of the extremist Reichsbürger nationalist group.

From the Bastille to the Capitol: Storming government buildings through the ages Invading the US Capitol After demonstrators gathered in Washington D.C. for a "stop the steal" rally near the cordoned-off Capitol, hundreds of angry Trump supporters set off for the building, egged on by the president's baseless claims of a stolen election. The police stationed at the Congress were apparently unprepared to deal with the violent protesters who easily broke through cordons and stormed the building. Author: Stuart Braun, Heike Mund



Biden 'not afraid'

The incoming president has not expressed concern over his own security.

"I'm not afraid of taking the oath outside," he said on Monday. "It is critically important that there'll be a real serious focus on holding those folks who engaged in sedition and threatening the lives, defacing public property, caused great damage – that they be held accountable."

Trump has announced that he will not be attending the ceremony, which Biden said was "a good thing." Vice President Mike Pence will reportedly be present.

