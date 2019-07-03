US thwarts UN Security Council condemnation of attack on Libya migrant center

The UN Security Council held a closed emergency session on Wednesday to draft a response to the killing of at least 44 people in an air strike on a migrant and refugee detention center.

Peruvian Ambassador Gustavo Meza-Cuadra, who is currently president of the council, said a statement was due but there was still no agreement on the text.

"We will have a press statement, but we are still discussing it," Meza-Cuadra said.

The air strike hit the Tajoura detention center in the suburbs of Tripoli on Wednesday. Libya's Tripoli-based government, which is backed by the UN, has blamed the attack on rival Libyan National Army forces loyal to rogue general Khalifa Hiftar.

Read more: Could Libya be Russia's new Syria?

During a two-hour closed-door meeting of the Security Council, Britain circulated a statement that condemned the air strike and called for a ceasefire.

According to diplomatic sources, the US prevented the 15-member Security Council from issuing a statement although it was unclear why.

A US State Department statement released in Washington earlier had condemned the "abhorrent" air strike, but did not call for a truce.

Watch video 02:15 Share Airstrike on Libya migrant center Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3LWyv Airstrike kills 44 in migrant detention center in Libya

Nearby military target

The United Nations and the European Union have both urged an investigation into the attack.

Hiftar's forces said they were targeting a nearby military site, rather than the detention center. Other countries suspected of alignment with his command include Russia, as well as US allies Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Read more: Khalifa Haftar: Libya's military strongman

As night fell, the International Organization for Migration said an estimated 250 migrants remained at Tajoura.

Charlie Yaxley, a spokesman for the UNHCR refugee agency, said the detention center's proximity to the military depot "made it a target for the airstrikes."

"Coordinates of this detention center were well-known to both sides of the conflict," Yaxley said, adding that the UNHCR was sending medical teams to the site.

Libya's impending drinking water crisis Lack of basic necessities A health system crisis is looming in Libya. Particularly the western parts of the country are running out of drinkable water. 101 of 149 conduits of the water supply system have already been destroyed in the wake of the chaotic situation in the country.

Libya's impending drinking water crisis Modern water pipeline system in deterioration Libya is mainly made up of arid desert. Under dictator Muammar Gaddafi, the 1980s saw the construction of a vast pipeline system known as the "Great Man-Made River." Those pipelines supply more than 70 percent of Libya's population with fresh water. However, since the fall of Gaddafi, the system has been damaged time and again.

Libya's impending drinking water crisis Civil war and chaos Since Gaddafi was toppled in 2011, the country has descended into chaos. The internationally recognized government in Tripoli is weak and not in control of large parts of Libya. On the other hand, renegade General Khalifa Haftar and his self-styled Libya National Army (LNA) control large areas predominantly in the east of the country.

Libya's impending drinking water crisis Target Tripoli The LNA, in particular, uses the water pipeline system in order to push through its demands, thereby endangering Libya's population. In May, armed forces loyal to Haftar forced water supply employees to cut off the main water pipeline to the besieged capital, Tripoli, for two days, in a bid to press authorities to release a prisoner.

Libya's impending drinking water crisis Water as a weapon of war It's not only the rebel groups who exploit the water supply system to push through their interests. There are also people who dismantle wellheads, in order to sell the copper those heads are made of. The United Nations have warned all sides in Libya not to use water as a weapon of war.

Libya's impending drinking water crisis Health hazards Mostafa Omar, a UNICEF spokesman for Libya, estimates that, in future, some four million people might be deprived of access to safe drinking water if no solution to the conflict is found. This could result in an outbreak of hepatitis A, cholera, and other diarrhea illnesses.

Libya's impending drinking water crisis Drinking water not fit to drink Water is not only scarce, but it's also contaminated in many areas. Bacteria or a high content of salt make it unfit for consumption. 'Often, in fact, it's no longer drinkable water,' says Badr al-Din al-Najjar, the head of Libya's National Center for Disease Control. Author: Lisa Hänel



rc/se (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.