US: Thousands gather for Virginia gun rights rally

While state authorities braced for violence, thousands of American pro-gun activists, militia members and white supremacists descended on Virginia's capitol building on Monday to protest proposed restrictions on gun ownership.

Many of the activists, clad in camouflage and waving flags with messages of support for US President Donald Trump, arrived several hours before the gathering's official start.

The rally saw a heavy police presence, with both uniformed and plainclothes officers. Those wanting to enter the rally grounds at Virginia's Capitol Square had to pass through a single security screening and leave their guns outside.

Touting the Second Amendment

Activists gathered from across the United States to argue that their constitutional rights were being infringed upon by a proposed package of eight bills to change Virginia state firearms laws, including a bill to limit handgun purchases to one per month, a law to require background checks on all firearms purchases and transfers, bans on guns from certain events and public spaces, and a ban on assault rifles.

Pro-gun activists are concerned about plans to limit gun use and ownership in Virginia

Opponents of the proposed measures argue that Democrat-led Virginia is infringing on their rights, while those who arrived from outside of the state fear that if the proposed measures are accepted, they could set a precedent for other states to limit firearm ownership.

Deutsche Welle's US correspondent, Oliver Sallet, tweeted that another core pro-gun argument is that guns save lives by acting as deterrents to violence.

Trump also weighed in ahead of Monday's rally, tweeting on Friday, "Your 2nd amendment is under attack ... They will take your guns away!"

Fears of violence

Although the activists said they wanted to carry out a peaceful protest, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency in the days leading up to the rally, issuing a ban on all weapons, including guns from the gathering at Capitol Square. Virginia governor cited "credible, serious threats" of violence as the reason for the state of emergency.

Meanwhile, Virginia Delegate Lee Carter said he would be spending Monday in an "undisclosed location" after receiving threats from pro-gun activists.

"I ain't interested in martyrdom," he tweeted.

While the pro-gun rally takes place every year, it has drawn considerable attention this year following the arrest of three members of a small neo-Nazi group, who authorities said hoped to start a race war through violence at the gathering.

The arrest ignited fears that the event could turn out similarly to the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, North Carolina, in which a man drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, fatally injuring 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others.

The rally, organized by the pro-gun Virginia Citizens Defense League, has in past years only drawn a few hundred firearms enthusiasts who gather to listen to speeches made by a few Republican lawmakers.

