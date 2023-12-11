  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
COP28
HealthUnited States of America

US: Texas woman leaves state for emergency abortion

December 11, 2023

Doctors have said an abortion is necessary to prevent a risk to the mother's life.

https://p.dw.com/p/4a2rp
A pro-choice protester in Mississippi
The reversal of Roe v. Wade last year has made some American women alarmed by the future of abortion rights in the USImage: Hannah Mattix/Clarion Ledger/USA TODAY Network/IMAGO

A Texas woman who was blocked from having a potentially life-saving abortion was forced to leave the state to have the emergency procedure, her lawyers said on Monday.

Kate Cox, a 31-year-old mother of two, had sought permission for the abortion after finding out her fetus had a rare genetic condition meaning it will likely die before birth or shortly afterwards.

Doctors said the pregnancy — which is 20 weeks in — also posed a risk to Cox's own life.

More to come…

ab/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP)