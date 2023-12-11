US: Texas woman leaves state for emergency abortion
December 11, 2023
Advertisement
A Texas woman who was blocked from having a potentially life-saving abortion was forced to leave the state to have the emergency procedure, her lawyers said on Monday.
Kate Cox, a 31-year-old mother of two, had sought permission for the abortion after finding out her fetus had a rare genetic condition meaning it will likely die before birth or shortly afterwards.
Doctors said the pregnancy — which is 20 weeks in — also posed a risk to Cox's own life.
More to come…
ab/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP)