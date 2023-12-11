US: Texas woman leaves state for emergency abortion

Doctors have said an abortion is necessary to prevent a risk to the mother's life.

A Texas woman who was blocked from having a potentially life-saving abortion was forced to leave the state to have the emergency procedure, her lawyers said on Monday.

Kate Cox, a 31-year-old mother of two, had sought permission for the abortion after finding out her fetus had a rare genetic condition meaning it will likely die before birth or shortly afterwards.

Doctors said the pregnancy — which is 20 weeks in — also posed a risk to Cox's own life.

More to come…

ab/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP)