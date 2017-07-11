US: Texas abortions resume after controversial law halted

A number of clinics in Texas on Thursday took the opportunity to conduct abortions on patients following a federal judge's decision to halt a controversial law.

Amy Hagstrom Miller who is president of Whole Women's Health an abortion clinic, said: "There's actually hope from patients and from staff, and I think there's a little desperation in that hope."

Without revealing how many procedures had been conducted, Miller added: "Folks know this opportunity could be short-lived."

On Wednesday US District Judge Robert Pitman issued a preliminary injunction, suspending the enforcement of the Texas abortion law known as Senate Bill 8, which bans terminations after 6 weeks.

More to follow...

kb/rt (AP, AFP)