 US test-fires cruise missile after INF treaty pullout | News | DW | 19.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US test-fires cruise missile after INF treaty pullout

The US Pentagon says it has tested a ground-launched cruise missile just weeks after exiting the INF treaty. The missile would have been banned under the bilateral agreement with Russia.

Tomahawk cruise missile in flight (picture-alliance/Zumapress/Department of Defense)

The US Defense Department said on Monday that it had tested a medium-range ground-launched cruise missile off the western coast over the weekend, the first such test since Washington tore up a Cold War-era pact banning this type of potentially nuclear-capable weapon.

"The test missile exited its ground mobile launcher and accurately impacted its target after more than 500 kilometers (310 miles) of flight," the Pentagon said in a statement.

The US formally withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia earlier this month after accusing Moscow of violating the agreement, something the Kremlin has denied.

Pentagon officials had already said back in March that they would carry out a missile test once the treaty was no longer in force.

The Pentagon statement said the test took place on San Nicolas Island in California.

Read more: What is the INF nuclear treaty? 

Undermined confidence

The INF treaty banned both countries from possessing, producing or conducting test flights of ground-launched cruise missiles and ballistic missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,420 miles).

The agreement, signed by former US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1987, served to boost global security at the end of Cold War. It remained in force after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

The treaty's collapse has, among other things, undermined confidence in any arms control and non-proliferation pacts.

Read more: Russia's nuclear-powered cruise missile, fact or fiction?

Watch video 02:29

US and Russia trade blame for ending INF arms treaty

tj/rc (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

US announces withdrawal from INF missile treaty

The US has begun its withdrawal from the INF treaty with Russia, prompting Moscow to also suspend its participation in the 1987 arms control pact. President Putin said Russia would start work on building new missiles. (01.02.2019)  

Russia's nuclear-powered cruise missile, fact or fiction?

An explosion at a Russian military facility caused a spike in radiation levels. Some believe the incident occurred during the test of a new nuclear-powered cruise missile. What do we know about this weapon?  (14.08.2019)  

What is the INF nuclear treaty?

The US announced its withdrawal from a landmark Cold War-era arms control treaty, with Russia following suit a day later. DW takes a closer look at the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty and its signficance. (01.02.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

US and Russia trade blame for ending INF arms treaty  

Related content

Screenshot BBC- russische 'unsichtbare' Atomraketen

Russia's nuclear-powered cruise missile, fact or fiction? 14.08.2019

An explosion at a Russian military facility caused a spike in radiation levels. Some believe the incident occurred during the test of a new nuclear-powered cruise missile. What do we know about this weapon? 

DW Karikatur - INF-Vertrag offiziell beendet

Opinion: Scrapping the INF treaty is risky — and a lost opportunity 02.08.2019

The INF treaty was far from perfect. But instead of scrapping the deal altogether, Russia and the US should have modernized the agreement. Yet it seems neither side was willing to do so, says DW's Bernd Riegert.

Russland Mittelstreckenrakete SSC-8

NATO chief urges action if Russia drops INF treaty 26.06.2019

NATO's leader has warned that Europe's security could be compromised by Russia's decision to exit a Cold War-era treaty. Russia has accused the US and its allies of stoking tensions, saying it is "ready for all options."

Advertisement