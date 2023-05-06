US tennis star Amanda Anisimova takes mental health break

The 21-year-old player, who once ranked No. 21 in the world, said she was struggling with burnout since the summer of 2022, and was stepping away from the tennis court for "some time" to prioritize her well-being.

American tennis star Amanda Anisimova is taking a break from the sport, citing concerns for her mental health, the Women's Tennis Association said.

Anisimova wrote on Instagram Friday that she was struggling with "mental health and burnout since the summer of 2022."

"It's become unbearable being at tennis tournaments. At this point, my priority is my mental well-being and taking a break for some time," she wrote.

Anisimova said she "worked as hard a I could to push through it." She added she would miss playing and thanked people for their continuous support. Anisimova is 21 years old and is currently ranked No. 46.

She reached the 2019 French Open semifinals after beating reigning champion Simona Halep at age 17, becoming the youngest woman to get that far at a major tournament since 2006.

Later that year, she lost her father and longtime coach Konstantin, who died at 52 from a heart attack.

Anisimova reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon a year ago, upsetting Coco Gauff. She twice reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and beat defending champion Naomi Osaka at the 2022 event in Melbourne.

Athletes reveal mental health struggles

High expectations and pressure have led several athletes to talk publicly about their own struggles with their mental health in recent years.

In 2021, Japanese superstar and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open tournamentafter refusing to speak to the media during the event, citing deteriorating mental health.

She revealed she had suffered from depression and anxiety since winning her first major championship in 2018.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness reported that 1 in 5 adults in the United States experience an issue related to their mental health each year.

Professional sports unions in the country are also teaming up to bring attention to Mental Health Awareness Month, which is observed in May in the United States.

