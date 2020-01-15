 US tariffs on autos not mentioned in talks, EU trade chief says | News | DW | 17.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US tariffs on autos not mentioned in talks, EU trade chief says

In Washington to smooth out trade differences with the Trump administration, an EU commissioner said the subject of car tariffs did not come up. German carmakers will be happy to see the issue off the negotiating table.

VW factory (Reuters/F. Bimmer)

US threats to impose tariffs on European autos did not come up in trade talks in Washington, European Union Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan said Thursday.

"It was not mentioned, it was hardly mentioned," Hogan told reporters in the US capital. "I think it should be good news for Germany."

The Trump administration has repeatedly threatened to put tariffs on European automobiles imported into the US, citing threats to national security. But a deadline to make a decision passed last November without a comment from the White House after the EU threatened to impose retaliatory tariffs on US imports.

Hogan's remarks come after German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer earlier in the day confirmed a report in The Washington Post on Wednesday that the United States last week tried to strong arm three EU nations by threatening a 25% tariff on auto imports if they did not take a tougher stance on Iran.

Graphic showing origin of automobiles sold in the USA in 2017

The report, in which one EU official described the Trump administration's tactics as "extortion," came as Germany, France and Britain this week formally initiated a dispute resolution mechanism in response to Iranian breaches of the 2015 international nuclear deal.

The three EU countries are signatories to the agreement, known as the JCPOA, which the United States withdrew from in 2018.

Hogan said he learned of the US threats through the media.

"I certainly haven't been briefed," he said.

Watch video 26:04

REV - The Global Auto and Mobility Show

Airbus, Boeing subsidies 

The top EU trade official is in the US capital on a multi-day trip to meet with senior administration officials and members of Congress.

Hogan also said Thursday that there remained distance between Washington and Brussels over how to resolve a dispute about EU subsidies to aircraft maker Airbus.

The United States last October imposed tariffs worth $7.5 billion  (€6.7 billion) on European exports after the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled that the subsidies were illegal.

The WTO has already found US aircraft maker Boeing received billions of dollars of illegal subsidies in a separate case and is expected to rule within months to allow the EU to impose its own retaliatory tariffs.

Hogan said the EU would have "no alternative" than to slap tariffs on US goods when the WTO announces a decision.

"The EU has shared concrete proposals with the US on dealing with clearly identified aircraft subsidies and on future support to our respective aircraft sectors," Hogan said at an event held at the CSIS think tank, urging the US side to negotiate and end the dispute.

Watch video 28:36

Winners and Losers in a High-Stakes Game

Read more:US, China and Germany profit most from global free trade, says WTO 

Agriculture trade remains a stumbling block in reaching a larger trade deal, Hogan said, but he noted the EU had increased imports of soybeans, corn and hormone-free beef.  

Overall, he said the two sides have made progress to avoid a trade war.

"Imposing tariffs on each other serves nobody's long-term interest. Tariffs are in reality just another form of taxation on businesses and consumers," he said.

cw/sms (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

German think tank calls for 'climate tariffs' in response to US sanctions on Nord Stream 2

A German think tank says the EU should fight back against US sanctions related to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Washington's threats have already caused construction firms to drop out of the project. (23.12.2019)  

Can Britain really do the trade deal it wants with the EU?

We are on the brink of Brexit finally happening — meaning more EU-UK negotiations are around the corner. For the first time in years, Britain is clear about what it wants from the EU. But what is that and can it be done? (09.01.2020)  

Phase one agreement aside, could the trade war future mean choosing China or the US?

China and the US have done a deal. But a longer-term view suggests trade tensions between the pair will only grow. What will that mean for the network of nations trading extensively with both? (15.01.2020)  

US, China and Germany profit most from global free trade, says WTO

The three countries have benefited the most from membership of the World Trade Organization, according to a new report to mark the body's 25th anniversary. Their combined revenues in just one year were $239 billion. (30.12.2019)  

Washington 'may not need' to put tariffs on European cars: Ross

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says he hopes enough progress has been made in trade negotiations to avoid the measure. President Trump must decide whether to impose tariffs of 5-15% by November 17. (03.11.2019)  

Brexit, Iran and Trump dominate on German defense minister's UK trip

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has revealed that Donald Trump threatened punitive auto tariffs if Europe kept backing the Iran nuclear deal. She also said a post-Brexit UK would align closer to Washington than Brussels. (16.01.2020)  

US could increase tariffs after WTO rejects EU denials over Airbus subsidies

The US has said it may increase tariffs after the EU lost its case at the WTO. The US claimed that loans made by the EU to Airbus for the development of the A380 and other aircraft represented an unfair advantage. (03.12.2019)  

US imposes record $7.5 billion tariffs on European goods

Cheese, wine, olives and many other European goods are now subject to fresh US tariffs in a row over EU subsidies to Airbus. As Brussels threatens retaliation, Germany urges progress in talks for a US-EU trade deal. (18.10.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Read the Washington Post article

Audios and videos on the topic

REV - The Global Auto and Mobility Show  

Winners and Losers in a High-Stakes Game  

Related content

USA und China unterzeichnen in Handelsstreit Teilabkommen

Phase one agreement aside, could the trade war future mean choosing China or the US? 15.01.2020

China and the US have done a deal. But a longer-term view suggests trade tensions between the pair will only grow. What will that mean for the network of nations trading extensively with both?

US, China agree to ceasefire in trade war 16.01.2020

Analysts believe the US-China trade deal eases tensions, but there is still a long way to go to resolve the thorny issues between the world's two biggest economies.

US and China gear up to sign trade deal 15.01.2020

After 18 months of bruising economic conflict, President Donald Trump and China's chief negotiator Liu He will sign Phase One of a trade agreement that calls for the US to ease some sanctions on China

Advertisement