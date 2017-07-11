EU trade bodies slam US decision to retain tariffs

European trade groups reacted with regret and disappointment Thursday to a US decision to keep tariffs on EU goods in place.

The French wine and spirits exports federation FEVS said the decision "will continue to heavily penalize French exporters."

The Scottish Whisky Association said the tariff is "inflicting huge damage," with exports down 30% since the tariff came into effect.

On Wednesday, the US said it would maintain 15% tariffs on Airbus aircraft and 25% tariffs on more than 100 European products, despite EU efforts to resolve a 16-year-old dispute over aircraft subsidies.

Airbus said in a statement Wednesday it "profoundly regrets" the decision and "trusts that Europe will respond appropriately to defend its interests and the interests of all European companies and sectors, including Airbus, targeted by these tariffs."

Step up efforts

In response to the USTR decision, the EU called for intensified efforts to resolve trade disputes with the US.

"The EU believes that both sides should now build on this decision and intensify their efforts to find a negotiated solution to the ongoing trade irritants," an EU official said.

British Trade Secretary Liz Truss echoed those sentiments on Thursday, saying she would step up negotiations with her US counterpart and urge Washington to drop the tariffs "as soon as possible."

"These tariffs damage industry and livelihoods on both sides of the Atlantic and are in nobody's interests," Truss said in a statement.

dv/rt (Reuters)