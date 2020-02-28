 US taps new envoy for Africa′s troubled Sahel region | News | DW | 09.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US taps new envoy for Africa's troubled Sahel region

The White House said its new envoy J. Peter Pham will "maximize US diplomatic efforts in support of security and stability" in the Sahel. The new envoy comes at a moment when the US army is retreating from the continent.

Military exercises in Chad, Africa's Sahel region.

The US State Department announced its envoy to Africa's Sahel on Sunday. J. Peter Pham, who was previously an envoy to Africa's Great Lakes region, was chosen for the newly created diplomatic post.

Spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was pleased to appoint Pham "to maximize US diplomatic efforts in support of security and stability in the Sahel," in a tweet about the new envoy.

Pham thanked Pompeo and President Donald Trump, saying he was "grateful" for the "honor" of his appointment, adding that he looked forward to working with "regional & international partners on the security and humanitarian challenges" in the Sahel.

Islamist insurgency

Sandwiched between the Sahara Desert and sub-Saharan and West Africa, the Sahel region stretches east to west across the continent, encompassing large parts of Sudan, Chad, Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Senegal.

Islamic extremism emerged in northern Mali in 2012 and has since spread to neighboring nations, leaving thousands of civilians and hundreds of soldiers dead and more than one million people displaced.

Militants linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State have gained control over large areas across the region, weakening governing institutions and stoking ethnic violence.

Read more: Fear reigns in Africa's Sahel region amid US military drawdown plan

The Sahel region

The Sahel region

US military withdrawal

Pham's appointment comes as the US has reduced its military forces in Africa, in an effort to reorient its foreign policy and military capabilities towards China. France and Germany have committed troops in the Sahel, with the German army involved in missions for both the UN and EU.

The French, who led an intervention force in Mali in 2013 to drive back militants, have expressed concern about a US retreat, as they heavily rely on US intelligence and logistics for its Sahel mission.

In a recent State Department counterterrorism report published late last year, attacks by militant groups in the region were said to be on the rise.

"In the Sahel, terrorist groups — including affiliates and adherents of al-Qaeda and ISIS as well as non-aligned groups — have expanded their operations in north and central Mali and the Tri-Border Region of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger," the report warned.

Watch video 02:12

Sahel hit by 'unprecedented terrorist violence'

jcg/ls (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Burkina Faso: Church attack kills dozens

A shooting near a Protestant church left dozens dead in northern Burkina Faso. The West African country, one of the poorest in the world, is one of several in the Sahel region dealing with a jihadist insurgency. (17.02.2020)  

UN: Sahel conflict having devastating impact on children, hundreds killed

UNICEF has published a report saying the region has seen a "significant increase of violence against children." The findings showed some 5 million kids now need humanitarian aid as the conflict shows no signs of abating. (28.01.2020)  

Africa's Sahel seeks new ways to fight terrorism

Heads of state from West Africa and France will gather in the French town of Pau to find new strategies against jihadists in the Sahel. But resistance to the presence of French troops in the African region is growing. (09.01.2020)  

France to boost military troops in Africa's Sahel to counter terrorism

Paris has said it will deploy 600 additional troops to the border zone between Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. French forces are also seeking to train local fighters who Paris says are unprepared to take on jihadi groups. (02.02.2020)  

Related content

Mauretanien, Kaedi: Operation Flintlock

Fear reigns in Africa's Sahel region amid US military drawdown plan 28.02.2020

The annual US-led military exercise Flintlock is underway in Mauritania amid concerns that the US will draw down its military in Africa. In response, France and Germany are pushing for greater EU involvement.

Mike Pompeo in Äthiopien

Mike Pompeo's anti-China Africa trip 18.02.2020

The United States is sending mixed signals to Africa. It wants to fight terrorism, reduce its troops on the continent, and boost economic ties. At the same time, it has banned some Africans from traveling to America.

Mauretanien G5 Sahel Taskforce

Munich Security Conference: African leaders absent from Sahel talks 16.02.2020

Germany and other world powers meeting in Munich raised concerns about the deteriorating security situation in the Sahel region. But African heads of state who had been invited were conspicuously absent.

Advertisement