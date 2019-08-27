US-Taliban talks: DW reporters' firsthand account from Doha

In Qatar, foreign reporters are required to comply with a number of rules and regulations that limit their journalistic coverage. Although DW managed to get a permission to cover the ongoing US-Taliban talks in the capital Doha, we were not allowed to relay anything live from the city.

The US-Taliban negotiations are also a complex affair to deal with journalistically. It's the ninth round of bilateral talks between the two sides, which are aiming to end the 18-year-long violent conflict in Afghanistan. The Afghan government is not involved — yet — but if a deal is finalized this time around, there could be an intra-Afghan dialogue between the insurgents and government officials.

So, is a US-Taliban deal imminent? It's unclear at the moment. DW was told that US and Taliban representatives are discussing minor details of a potential agreement. These details, we've been told, are crucial to avoid any political and legal confusion in the future. So a deal can be finalized anytime, but a formal announcement seems unlikely at this point in time. And there is a possibility that talks can collapse.

US President Donald Trump, who has said several times that he wants to end the Afghan conflict, recently remarked that he won't pull out all US troops from Afghanistan even if a deal with the Taliban is signed. This statement could only complicate matters and prolong talks. It could mean that the US' self-imposed September 1 deadline to strike a deal could be missed.

Read more:US to reduce troops in Afghanistan by 5,000

Watch video 02:18 Share Who are the Taliban? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3OZMT Who are the Taliban and what do they want?

Journalistic ordeal

As if the Gulf conditions were not a big enough hindrance for international journalists, the negotiations venue is also a reporter's nightmare.

Journalists are not allowed to interview anyone inside the venue. They are also not allowed to take photographs. There is a very limited flow of information from the Taliban and US officials to reporters. They may get some hints here and there, and there is a lot to speculate about what is happening inside the conference halls.

These conditions, at times, could mislead journalists. Incorrect information has thus gone out to the media. For instance, at the start of the ninth round of talks, some Afghan media outlets claimed that a deal has been sealed, which, of course is not the case.

Some foreign reporters told DW that they were not even allowed inside the building at the start of the current talks, although things have been easier in comparison to previous rounds. Restrictions started to ease slightly as the negotiations progressed. Now journalists can sit in an assigned coffee room, use their laptops and phones, and are also served food and drinks.

Read more: Taliban-US hold fresh talks in Doha amid peace deal hopes

Journalists can also interact with Taliban and US representatives, but only during short breaks, and only when they come out of the conference rooms. No one gives out much information about the ongoing discussion though. Interactions are always very short, as the security officials are strict about the rules.

The US-Taliban talks are long and intense. They usually start around noon and continue until 3 or 4 in the morning. This means that reporters waiting for news also have to stay at the venue for 15, 16 hours. They can't leave as they don't want to miss out on any piece of information.

The main sticking points

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy for Afghan peace talks, was set to travel to Kabul to discuss a final US-Taliban deal with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his government officials. Journalists were told that he would leave on Wednesday, but his visit was postponed probably because the deal needed more work.

The withdrawal of US troops is another issue that requires intense negotiations. Taliban members said they don't expect Washington to pull out all soldiers in the first phase, but there could be another withdrawal depending on a post-deal situation in Afghanistan.

Read more: Afghanistan's rights activists express concern over US-Taliban talks

The release of Taliban prisoners is also a major topic. A list of prisoners, who will be released as a result of a deal, is being discussed. It has not yet been confirmed whether Anas Haqqani, the incarcerated Haqqani Network member, is on it. In recent years, the US has been particularly critical of the Pakistan-based network, which Washington and Kabul say targets international and local troops stationed in Afghanistan. The militant group is closely aligned to the Taliban.

Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history Remnants of the Afghan war against Soviets The Haqqani Network was formed by Jalaluddin Haqqani, who fought against Soviet forces in Afghanistan in the 1980s. In 1995, the Haqqani Network allied with the Taliban and the two groups captured the Afghan capital Kabul in 1996. In 2012, the US designated the group a terrorist organization. On September 4, 2018, the Taliban announced that Jalaluddin passed away after a long illness.

Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history An Islamist ideologue Jalaluddin Haqqani was born in 1939 in the Afghan province Paktia. He studied at Darul Uloom Haqqania, which was founded in 1947 by the father of one of Pakistan's most prominent religious leaders, Maulana Sami ul Haq. Darul Uloom Haqqania is known for its alleged ties with the Taliban and other extremist groups.

Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history Jalaluddin Haqqani as Taliban minister Jalaluddin was made minister for Afghan tribal affairs under the Taliban rule. He remained in the post until the US toppled the Taliban regime in 2001. After the Taliban leader Mullah Omar, Jalaluddin was considered the most influential militant figure in Afghanistan. Jalaluddin also had close links with the former al Qaeda leader, Osama bin Laden.

Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history Where is the Haqqani Network based? Security experts say the command center of the group is based in Miranshah city of Pakistan's North Waziristan region along the Afghan border. US and Afghan officials claim the Haqqani Network is backed by the Pakistani military, a charge denied by Pakistani authorities. Washington says the group's fighters launch attacks on foreign and local troops and civilians inside Afghanistan.

Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history The Haqqani heir It is believed that Jalaluddin Haqqani died in 2015, but his group denied those reports at the time. The network is now headed by Sirajuddin Haqqani, Jalaluddin's son. Sirajuddin is also the deputy chief of the Taliban.

Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history Who is Sirajuddin Haqqani? Although there isn't much credible information available about Sirajuddin Haqqani, security experts say he spent his childhood in the Pakistani city of Miranshah. He studied at Darul Uloom Haqqania, situated in Peshawar's suburbs. Sirajuddin is believed to be an expert on military affairs. Some analysts say Sirajuddin's views are more hard line than his father's.

Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history Anas Haqqani's death sentence One of Jalaluddin's sons is Anas Haqqani, whose mother hailed from the United Arab Emirates. He is currently in the custody of the Afghan government and is facing the death penalty. The Haqqani Network has warned Kabul of dire consequences if Afghan authorities hang Anas Haqqani.

Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history How big is the Haqqani Network? Research institutes and Afghan affairs experts say the group has between three and ten thousand fighters. The network allegedly receives most of its funding from the Gulf countries. The Haqqani Network is also involved in kidnappings and extortion through which it funds its operations.

Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history Ties with other militant groups The Haqqanis have close relations with other regional and international terrorist organizations such as al Qaeda, the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Lashkar-e-Taiba and Central Asian Islamist groups. Jalauddin Haqqani was not only close to bin Laden, but also had ties with al Qaeda's current chief Ayman al-Zawahiri. Author: Atif Baloch



One of the major US demands from the Taliban is that as a counterterrorism measure, the insurgents pledge to cease attacks on US troops and also expel foreign militants that could harm US interests from the areas under the Taliban control.

The Trump administration also wants the insurgents to stick to the agreement conditions after a deal, which includes the Taliban holding talks with the Afghan government and imposing a countrywide ceasefire. Washington has made clear that a violation of these conditions could force it to keep the remaining troops inside Afghanistan.

Read more: Opinion: Afghanistan's roller-coaster history

Trump's unpredictability

We also have to keep in mind that both negotiating teams consult and report to their leaderships on a daily basis — Taliban members to their commanders in Afghanistan, and US representatives to Washington.

Also, any final agreement will have to go through President Trump. This has the potential to be unpredictable. And Afghan President Ghani could also reject the deal as he is pushing for a presidential election in September.

Read more: Afghanistan's president rejects foreign interference

Watch video 02:34 Share US-Taliban talks: Afghan women worried about their future Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3OXha US-Taliban talks: Afghan women worried about their future

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.