US-Taliban talks are back on, says Donald Trump in Afghanistan

The US president has spoken of his desire to end the conflict in the region and said discussions were once again underway with the Taliban. The war in Afghanistan is the longest in US history, dating back to 2001.
US President Donald Trump announced Thursday that talks with the Taliban had resumed as he sought an end to the United States' longest war.
He made the declaration during a surprise visit to US troops in Afghanistan to celebrate Thanksgiving, even serving turkey to armed forces.
"The Taliban wants to make a deal and we're meeting with them and we're saying it has to be a cease-fire and they didn't want to do a cease-fire and now they do want to do a cease-fire," he told reporters.
Prisoner swap sparks truce hopes
It was the president's first visit to Afghanistan and comes on the back of a prisoner swap between Washington and Kabul that increased hopes for a peace talks revival.
Last week the Taliban released hostages American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Week to US forces in southern Afghanistan. The hostages, both university professors, were kidnapped in 2016 outside the American University in Kabul where they had taught. The Afghan government had freed three imprisoned Taliban officers just hours before.
