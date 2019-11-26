US-Taliban talks are back on, Donald Trump says in Afghanistan

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that talks with the Taliban resumed as he sought an end to the United States' longest war.

He made the announcement during a surprise visit to US troops in Afghanistan to celebrate Thanksgiving, even serving turkey to armed forces. Around 12,000 US forces remain in Afghanistan.

Read more: Opinion: Trump calling off Taliban talks is not the end

"The Taliban wants to make a deal and we're meeting with them and we're saying it has to be a cease-fire and they didn't want to do a cease-fire and now they do want to do a cease-fire," he told reporters.

He spent around three hours on the ground and sat down with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to discuss the ceasefire before leaving shortly before midnight.

It was Trump's first visit to Afghanistan

Peace talks previously called off

The trip took place after Trump abruptly broke off peace talks with the Taliban in September. The president canceled a secret meeting with Taliban and Afghan leaders after a particularly deadly spate of violence broke out in Kabul. Twelve people were killed, including a US soldier.

The talks had been in the works for nearly a year, with the aim of reaching a political settlement between the US and the Taliban.

Read more: Why did President Donald Trump call off Taliban talks?

It is unknown how soon after that the fresh talks began, or how substantive they are.

Trump promised at his election in 2016 to put a stop to "endless wars" with US involvement.

Watch video 11:10 Share Trump's cancelled peace talks with the Taliban Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3PREV Trump's cancelled peace talks with the Taliban

Prisoner swap sparks truce hopes

It was the president's first visit to Afghanistan and comes on the back of a prisoner swap between Washington and Kabul that increased hopes for a peace talks revival.

Read more: Deported Afghans 'at risk of radicalization'

Last week the Taliban released hostages American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Week to US forces in southern Afghanistan. The hostages, both university professors, were kidnapped in 2016 outside the American University in Kabul where they had taught.

The Afghan government had freed three imprisoned Taliban officers just hours before.

Watch video 05:59 Share US Taliban talks cancelled by Trump Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3PMvn US Taliban talks cancelled by Trump

ed,jsi/sms (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.