  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Moldova
PoliticsTaiwan

US-Taiwan trade deal irks Beijing

11 minutes ago

The US has signed a trade deal with Taiwan against vehement opposition from China. The move comes as Beijing has been stepping up pressure to intimidate the self-ruled island, which it sees as its own.

https://p.dw.com/p/4S67v
Taiwanese and US flags hung outside an eatery in Taipei
The US is Taiwan's second-largest trading partnerImage: Daniel Ceng Shou-Yi/ZUMA Press/picture alliance

The United States on Thursday signed a trade agreement with Taiwan aimed at strengthening bilateral commercial relations, a move that provoked the Chinese Foreign Ministry to issue a prior warning against "sending wrong signals to the 'Taiwan independence' secessionist forces."

The conclusion of the trade deal comes as Beijing has been increasingly asserting its claim to the island, which it considers a breakaway part of its territory that must be united with the mainland by force, if necessary.

What is the trade agreement about?

The US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade aims to streamline customs checks, improve regulatory procedures and establishing anticorruption measures between the US and Taiwan. 

The agreement is intended to "strengthen and deepen the economic and trade relationship," the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a statement.

Taiwan's government said the deal was "the most comprehensive" of its kind signed with Washington in more than four decades.

Although the US and Taiwan have no formal diplomatic ties, they maintain unofficial relations and trade to the tune of several billion dollars annually. Although Washington switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979, the US has remained a key ally and arms supplier to Taiwan.

Taiwan, the semiconductor superpower

What has China said?

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday that the deal violated the "one-China" principle and that it was the latest example of the US trying to undermine that policy.

On Thursday, Beijing warned Washington against signing the deal, saying it opposed any agreements "with connotations of sovereignty or of an official nature with China's Taiwan region."

Beijing has escalated its threats against Taiwan in recent years, including by increasing military drills in the seas around the island. It has also reacted with growing anger to visits by US and European politicians, seeing these as a recognition of the island's sovereignty.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 after a civil war. Although the island has never belonged to the People's Republic of China, China's ruling Communist Party insists that it has to unite with the mainland.

tj/kb (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A missile explodes over Kyiv, May 16, 2023

Ukraine updates: Kyiv downs Russian missiles in early attack

Conflicts7 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Close-up of the hands of an exiled Zimbabwean national holding his passport

Visa deadline looms for Zimbabweans in South Africa

Visa deadline looms for Zimbabweans in South Africa

MigrationMay 31, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A pregnant woman

Pakistan: Will maternity leave law be implemented?

Pakistan: Will maternity leave law be implemented?

Society17 hours ago03:00 min
More from Asia

Germany

AfD protest against 'mad' government policies

Germany's far-right AfD profits from climate change spat

Germany's far-right AfD profits from climate change spat

Politics17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Police officers talk to radical right-wing MP Grzegorz Braun (right) at an event at the German Historical Institute, Warsaw, Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Polish radical right-wing MP disrupts lecture on Holocaust

Polish radical right-wing MP disrupts lecture on Holocaust

Politics18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A person sits near the dried-up Lake Hamun, a forlorn rowboat lying on the sand

What is the Iran-Taliban water conflict all about?

What is the Iran-Taliban water conflict all about?

Nature and Environment20 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

In this file photo taken on July 11, 2021, the Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo space plane Unity and mothership separate as they fly way above New Mexico.

The future of space tourism

The future of space tourism

TravelMay 31, 202302:13 min
More from North America

Latin America

A gigantic coal mining vehicle in La Guarija, Colombia

Glencore a big winner of Germany's Colombian coal binge

Glencore a big winner of Germany's Colombian coal binge

BusinessMay 31, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage