  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
King Charles III
Sudan
Ukraine
A law enforcement officer walks as people are evacuated from a shopping center where a shooting took place in Allen, Texas
Law enforcement officials have not yet said how many people were injured and whether any shoppers were killedImage: LM Otero/AP/picture alliance
CrimeUnited States of America

US: Suspect dead after shooting at Texas outlet mall

49 minutes ago

Police officers have responded to a shooting at a busy mall outside of Dallas. Officials have not released figures on the number of casualties, but local media reported there were multiple victims.

https://p.dw.com/p/4R036

Authorities in the southern US state of Texas confirmed a shooting has taken place at an outlet mall in a suburb of Dallas on Saturday.

Authorities said multiple people were injured, but did not provide information on the exact number. They also did not say whether any shoppers had been killed — but a suspected shooter was dead at scene.

What we know so far

The shooting took place at the Allen Premium Outlets mall located in the city of Allen, located around 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Dallas. The shooting began around 3:30 p.m. (2030 UTC).

Authorities said multiple people were injured, but did not provide information on the exact number. They also did not say whether any shoppers had been killed.

Shoppers leave with hands up as police respond to a shooting in the Dallas area's Allen Premium Outlets
Aerial footage showed police evacuating shoppers from the Allen Premium Outlets mall where a shooting took placeImage: ABC Affiliate WFAA/REUTERS

Local news station WFAA, citing the local sheriff's office, reported that children were among those injured and that the suspected shooter was dead at the scene.

Broadcaster CNN reported that police were also looking for a second suspected shooter, citing local law enforcement.

Footage and images from the scene of the mall showed police officers working to clear people from the mall.

One man whose daughter was at the mall when the shooting took place told CNN he rushed to the scene.

"There's no more safe places. I don't know what to do," Jaynal Pervez told the US news outlet.

Shootings frequent in the US

Gun violence occurs regularly in the United States, where there are more firearms than inhabitants.

Data from the Gun Violence Archive shows there have been more than 195 mass shootings in 2023 so far. May 6, 2023, is only the 126th day of the year.

The group defines mass shootings as those in which four or more people are killed, excluding the shooter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

rs/sms (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Mikoyan MiG-31 supersonic interceptor aircraft with the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missile during drills with the Tupolev Tu-22M3 supersonic strike bombers on July 19, 2018.

Ukraine updates: Kyiv 'shot down' Russian hypersonic missile

Conflicts8 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Scholz at the geothermal plant in Olkaria

Germany's Scholz urges more cooperation during Africa trip

Germany's Scholz urges more cooperation during Africa trip

Politics4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar, left, with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Goa, India

Was Bilawal Bhutto's India visit a missed opportunity?

Was Bilawal Bhutto's India visit a missed opportunity?

PoliticsMay 5, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Police officers standing outside an icecream parlor in Saarlouis on May 3, 2023

Why the mafia loves Germany

Why the mafia loves Germany

Crime13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Serbian police respond to a Belgrade school shooting on May 3

Will Serbia clamp down on gun ownership?

Will Serbia clamp down on gun ownership?

Politics7 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

Dodo

Bringing back the dodo

Bringing back the dodo

ScienceMay 5, 202306:30 min
More from North America

Latin America

A Colombian soldier watches the Nevado del Ruiz volcano

Colombia: Volcanic eruption threatens thousands

Colombia: Volcanic eruption threatens thousands

Nature and EnvironmentMay 5, 20238 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage