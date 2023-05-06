US: Suspect dead after shooting at Texas outlet mall

Police officers have responded to a shooting at a busy mall outside of Dallas. Officials have not released figures on the number of casualties, but local media reported there were multiple victims.

Authorities in the southern US state of Texas confirmed a shooting has taken place at an outlet mall in a suburb of Dallas on Saturday.

Authorities said multiple people were injured, but did not provide information on the exact number. They also did not say whether any shoppers had been killed — but a suspected shooter was dead at scene.

What we know so far

The shooting took place at the Allen Premium Outlets mall located in the city of Allen, located around 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Dallas. The shooting began around 3:30 p.m. (2030 UTC).

Authorities said multiple people were injured, but did not provide information on the exact number. They also did not say whether any shoppers had been killed.

Aerial footage showed police evacuating shoppers from the Allen Premium Outlets mall where a shooting took place Image: ABC Affiliate WFAA/REUTERS

Local news station WFAA, citing the local sheriff's office, reported that children were among those injured and that the suspected shooter was dead at the scene.

Broadcaster CNN reported that police were also looking for a second suspected shooter, citing local law enforcement.

Footage and images from the scene of the mall showed police officers working to clear people from the mall.

One man whose daughter was at the mall when the shooting took place told CNN he rushed to the scene.

"There's no more safe places. I don't know what to do," Jaynal Pervez told the US news outlet.

Shootings frequent in the US

Gun violence occurs regularly in the United States, where there are more firearms than inhabitants.

Data from the Gun Violence Archive shows there have been more than 195 mass shootings in 2023 so far. May 6, 2023, is only the 126th day of the year.

The group defines mass shootings as those in which four or more people are killed, excluding the shooter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

rs/sms (AP, Reuters, AFP)