US: Suspect dead after shooting at Texas outlet mall

What we know so far
The shooting took place at the Allen Premium Outlets mall located in the city of Allen, located around 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Dallas. The shooting began around 3:30 p.m. (2030 UTC).
Authorities said multiple people were injured, but did not provide information on the exact number. They also did not say whether any shoppers had been killed.
Local news station WFAA, citing the local sheriff's office, reported that children were among those injured and that the suspected shooter was dead at the scene.
Broadcaster CNN reported that police were also looking for a second suspected shooter, citing local law enforcement.
Footage and images from the scene of the mall showed police officers working to clear people from the mall.
One man whose daughter was at the mall when the shooting took place told CNN he rushed to the scene.
"There's no more safe places. I don't know what to do," Jaynal Pervez told the US news outlet.