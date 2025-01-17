US Supreme Court upholds federal law that bans TikTok

The US Supreme Court upheld a law requiring TikTok’s China-based parent company to divest from the app or face a ban that is set to take effect this Sunday.

The US Supreme Court ruled against TikTok in its challenge to a federal law that requires the popular video app to be sold by the Chinese company that owns the platform used by 170 million people in the US.

The ruling means that TikTok could be shut down under federal law as soon as Sunday.

What happens next?

If the ban goes through and takes effect this Sunday, it will be illegal for app stores like the ones operated by Google and Apple to distribute TikTok to its users.

According to the legislation that was signed into law last April by Joe Biden after it was passed by Congress, TikTok will be pulled from those stores.

While existing downloads are likely going to be unaffected initially, no new downloads will be available to users.

Trump administration in charge of fate of TikTok

The White House said in a statement following the Supreme Court judgement that "TikTok should remain available to Americans, but simply under American ownership or other ownership that addresses the national security concerns identified by Congress in developing this law."

"Given the sheer fact of timing, this Administration recognizes that actions to implement the law simply must fall to the next Administration, which takes office on Monday."

President-elect Donald Trump might consider an executive order to allow TikTok to continue operating in the US, US media outlets have reported.

But it's unclear whether an executive order could halt the ban given that the order could be challenged in court.

