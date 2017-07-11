US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Veteran Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg —a champion of progressive causes — died of pancreas cancer on Friday at the age of 87. She was the second woman to be appointed to the court.

"Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice," said Chief Justice John Roberts Jr.

In July, Ginsburg announced she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment. She refused to step down during the treatment, the last among her several fights with cancer.

Ginsberg had hoped that she would not succumb to her troubled health until US President Donald Trump would be out of office.

"My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," she told her granddaughter Clara Spera days before passing away.

