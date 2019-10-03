US Supreme Court agrees to hear Louisiana abortion case

The US Supreme Courtsaid on Friday that it would hear a case relating to abortion restrictions in the state of Louisiana. If the law stands, it would effectively leave the entire state of 4.6 million inhabitants with just one clinic allowed to perform the procedure.

The nine justices will hear arguments in the winter from Hope Medical Group for Women, which sued in an attempt to block the law requiring doctors to have what is known as "admitting privileges" to a hospital within 30 miles (48 km) distance of the clinic. Admitting privileges refers to the right of doctors to admit patients to a certain hospital. However, these privileges can be difficult to obtain and hospitals have the right to refuse applications.

Hope Medical Group says that the law, which has already been upheld by a lower court in Louisiana, would force two of the state's three abortion clinics to close.

Chief Justice Roberts could be new 'swing vote'

Although the court struck down a similar Texas regulation in 2016 when Justice Anthony Kennedy sided with his liberal-leaning colleagues, womens‘ health advocates have feared that the appointment of conservative justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh by President Donald Trump could ultimately impede women's access to abortion.

However, in February, the court had already agreed in a 5-4 decision to block the law from taking effect until litigation had finished. In that instance, Chief Justice John Roberts, an appointee of Republican former President George W. Bush, sided with the liberal justices.

While Roberts is considered to be one of the conservative justices, legal historians have also noted his concerns to leave a positive legacy for the Roberts Court has sometimes outweighed any perceived loyalty to right-wing causes. Since the retirement of Justice Kennedy in July of 2018, some have speculated that Roberts will be the new "swing vote" on the court.

The court is expected to deliver a verdict in June of 2020.

