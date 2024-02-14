US Super Bowl: 'Multiple people' shot near Chiefs parade

Gunshots near an event celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win have struck "multiple people," local police say. Two armed people have been taken into custody.

Several people were wounded Wednesday when shots were fired at the end of the Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City, Missouri, according to local officials.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said eight to 10 people were injured but declined further comment, saying additional information would be released soon.

"Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck," Kansas City police said on X. "We took two armed people into custody for more investigation."

Kansas City police said in a news release that two people were detained. Fans were urged to exit the areas as quickly as possible.

Police said that "child reunification stations" were set up at the main entrance to Union Station, and and at 2301 Main St.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

mf/wd (Reuters, AFP, AP)