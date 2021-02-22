Is American student debt too big to fail?

Imagine just graduating from college ready to start out in adult life full of hopes and dreams, only to realize you are one of the 43 million people who owe thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars in federal student loans. The monthly repayment bills can turn into a long, devastating burden.

Currently, outstanding federal student debts total around $1.6 trillion (€1.32 trillion). On top of that are private loans that analysts think add up to another $120 million. Overall, student debt has more than doubled in the past decade.

Such debt is an issue in a lot of countries. It is particularly a problem in the United States because of the high price of higher education and growing unemployment. The country's bankruptcy laws don't help with student debt either; in most cases borrowers are still required to pay back the money.

"Failing to repay a student loan can have serious financial consequences for borrowers. They can face collection fees, wage garnishment, damage to their credit scores, and withholding of federal benefits and tax returns," Sarah Sattelmeyer, director of the student borrower success project at the nonprofit PEW Charitable Trusts, told DW.

Besides that, the student loan repayment system is "complex, outdated and undermines borrowers' efforts to repay their loans," she said. It not just individual borrowers who are in trouble, though.

Bigger isn't always better

An increase in the amount of overall debt is not a bad thing, especially since the median amount that borrowers owe is about $20,000. Happily, it means that more people are going to school to access better-paying jobs, says Sattelmeyer.

Looking deeper though shows that many get in over their heads and not everyone finishes school. "Counterintuitively, borrowers who owe the least — often less than $10,000 — and may not have completed their programs of study, default on their loans at higher rates than those with larger balances," Sattelmeyer said.

Yet it is the number of borrowers who default on loans, meaning they haven't made full repayments for nine months, that is causing alarm. Today a quarter of borrowers will default on their student loan within 12 years of starting college, according to Judith Scott-Clayton, an associate professor of economics and education at Columbia University.

"One in four borrowers defaulting is way too many to experience such a negative consequence from college enrollment. And default rates are much higher for nongraduates as well as for Black borrowers regardless of their graduation," Scott-Clayton told DW.

Sattelmeyer also thinks that higher education does not benefit everyone in the same way. "Research indicates that Black borrowers have fewer resources with which to finance a college degree, they borrow more while in college, and they earn less afterward. They also are more likely to experience growth in what they owe after leaving school and are more likely to default on their loans, even when they have college degrees," she said.

A quarter of borrowers will default on their student loan within 12 years of starting school

Knowledge is the best weapon

Individuals with debt may have to hold off on buying a car or house or setting up a business. It can also affect credit scores, which could keep them from being able to rent an apartment or get a business license in some cases.

The wider impact of growing student debt default won't be a sudden crash like the 2007-2008 global financial crisis caused by the housing bubble and mortgage-backed securities. It will be a long process that slows down many lives.

The problem has not gone unnoticed, especially during the coronavirus crisis. And since most federal student loans are held by the Education Department, Joe Biden extended a moratorium on repayments until the end of September 2021 in one of his first official acts. He has also proposed $10,000 in debt forgiveness for every American with these student loans. Democratic policymakers want more, much more.

Pick any ladder

"College should be a ladder up. For too many people debt is the anchor that weighs them down and they rarely overcome it," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at a February press conference announcing his proposal to cancel around 80% of student loan debt for 36 million people.

Some think debt cancellation alone is not the answer and argue the whole system needs fixing. Solutions range from only lending to undergraduates, turning the screws on what schools charge and regulating for-profit colleges more rigorously. More basic ideas are educating young people about loans and debt before they take on such responsibilities or just making the government-backed loans interest-free.

Scott-Clayton agrees that the student loan system — especially the repayment system — is complicated to navigate and problematic. "Not only will it cause harm for yesterday's borrowers, but it will also make tomorrow's students think twice before pursuing college. And we know that the whole economy loses out when college attainment does not keep pace with the demand for college-educated workers," she said.

For Scott-Clayton, lowering costs for the first two years of college and automatically enrolling borrowers in income-based repayment plans that would protect them against loan default would be a good start to keep many students on track and out of a downward spiral.

Whether Biden or Congress really cancel any debt remains to be seen. It is a decision that could have a huge impact on millions of lives by pulling them out of debt and free up capital to boost the domestic economy.