US: Strong California earthquake triggers tsunami warning

December 5, 2024

The US Geological Service has reported a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in northern California, as the National Tsunami Center issues warning.

The US Geological Service on Thursday reported a powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake in northern California.

The National Weather Service, which listed the quake as having a magnitude of 7.3, immediately issued a tsunami warning.

US seismologists say the quake ocurred at a depth of only 6 miles (10 kilometers) and that its epicenter was located some 60 miles southwest of Ferndale, in Humboldt County, near the Oregon state line.

"Based on preliminary earthquake parameters... hazardous tsunami are possible for coasts located within 300 KM of the earthquake epicenter," read a warning issued by the National Weather Service's Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

js/ab (AFP, Reuters)