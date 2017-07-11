US stocks soar after strong jobs report

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and NASDAQ have all hit records after a better than expected jobs report from the US Labor Department.
US stocks reached new records Friday, with the NASDAQ hitting 16,000 points for the first time, following a strong jobs growth report from the US Labor Department.
The jobs growth report showed US employers added 531,000 jobs in October as unemployment dropped to 4.6%. The Labor Department's figures caused stocks to soar and comes amid a decline in COVID-19 infections in the US.
The wide-ranging rally came after US drugmaker Pfizer's announcement of a new experimental antiviral pill to treat COVID-19. Pfizer was up 7.9% following the announcement that its new drug would cut the risk of developing severe COVID by 89%.
The Labor Department also noted annual hourly earnings increased 4.9% in October as a shortage of workers continued to boost wages. Many Americans have quit jobs they found unsatisfactory in what is being termed "the great resignation" by analysts.
The third quarter has boasted strong growth. Ten of 11 major sectors in the S&P 500 increased with three sectors gaining more than a percentage point each.
Overall, the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and NASDAQ all grew 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared to 36,347 Friday.
Germany's blue-chip index, DAX, also soared on news of the US jobs report, reaching a new all-time high of 16,054.36. In the past week, the DAX rose 2.33%.
ar/nm (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)