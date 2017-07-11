US stocks soar after strong jobs report

US stocks reached new records Friday, with the NASDAQ hitting 16,000 points for the first time, following a strong jobs growth report from the US Labor Department.

The jobs growth report showed US employers added 531,000 jobs in October as unemployment dropped to 4.6%. The Labor Department's figures caused stocks to soar and comes amid a decline in COVID-19 infections in the US.

The wide-ranging rally came after US drugmaker Pfizer's announcement of a new experimental antiviral pill to treat COVID-19. Pfizer was up 7.9% following the announcement that its new drug would cut the risk of developing severe COVID by 89%.

The Labor Department also noted annual hourly earnings increased 4.9% in October as a shortage of workers continued to boost wages. Many Americans have quit jobs they found unsatisfactory in what is being termed "the great resignation" by analysts.

Watch video 02:04 Amazon voters decide on warehouse union

The third quarter has boasted strong growth. Ten of 11 major sectors in the S&P 500 increased with three sectors gaining more than a percentage point each.

Overall, the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and NASDAQ all grew 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared to 36,347 Friday.

Germany's blue-chip index, DAX, also soared on news of the US jobs report, reaching a new all-time high of 16,054.36. In the past week, the DAX rose 2.33%.

ar/nm (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)