US stock markets nosedives for second consecutive day

US stock markets on Tuesday suffered another downturn amid the accelerated spread of the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.2%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ dropped 2.8%.

The drop was largely attributed to statements by US officials that the outbreak is likely to hit the US in the near future.

"It's not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen, and how many people in this country will have severe illness," said Nancy Messonier, a senior official at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

More to follow…

ls/msh (AFP, AP)