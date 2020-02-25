US stock markets nosedives for second consecutive day

Officials have affirmed the likelihood that the coronavirus outbreak will affect the US, triggering another market downturn.
US stock markets on Tuesday suffered another downturn amid the accelerated spread of the coronavirus.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.2%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ dropped 2.8%.
The drop was largely attributed to statements by US officials that the outbreak is likely to hit the US in the near future.
"It's not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen, and how many people in this country will have severe illness," said Nancy Messonier, a senior official at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
More to follow…
ls/msh (AFP, AP)