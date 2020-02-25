 US stock markets nosedives for second consecutive day | News | DW | 25.02.2020

News

Officials have affirmed the likelihood that the coronavirus outbreak will affect the US, triggering another market downturn.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

US stock markets on Tuesday suffered another downturn amid the accelerated spread of the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.2%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ dropped 2.8%.

The drop was largely attributed to statements by US officials that the outbreak is likely to hit the US in the near future.

"It's not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen, and how many people in this country will have severe illness," said Nancy Messonier, a senior official at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Read more: Coronavirus: How can I prepare for a pandemic?

More to follow…

Watch video 02:32

Coronavirus cases surge around the world

ls/msh (AFP, AP)

Frankreich | Coronavirus in Paris

European stocks fall again on coronavirus fears 25.02.2020

European stock markets clawed back some of the big losses felt on Monday but fell again later on Tuesday. A surge of new cases of coronavirus, particularly in Italy, has prompted a sell-off across the continent.

Italien Mailand | Vorsichtsmaßnahmen Coronavirus | Menschen mit Atemschutz

Coronavirus updates: 2 new German cases in separate states 25.02.2020

The number of cases in Italy continues to climb as Germany reports its first cases in two weeks. The US has slammed Iran and China for its handling of the outbreak. Get the latest developments here.

Demonstration Journalisten Presse

China expels 3 Wall Street Journal reporters over 'discriminatory' column 19.02.2020

The Chinese government blasted the newspaper's headline in an opinion column as racist. The move comes just a day after the US announced it would begin treating five Chinese news outlets as foreign embassies.

