  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
German colonialism
Ukraine
ConflictsUnited States of America

US State Department official Tek on Israel-Hamas war

Ines Pohl
November 3, 2023

Ahead of Antony Blinken's visit to Israel today, DW Washington Bureau Chief Ines Pohl talked to Nathan Tek, Deputy Spokesman at the US Department of State, about the United States' plans to press for a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war.

https://p.dw.com/p/4YNQ7
Ines Pohl
Ines Pohl Bureau head of DW's Washington Studio@inespohl