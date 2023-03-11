US State Department official Tek on Israel-Hamas war

ConflictsUnited States of AmericaUS State Department official Tek on Israel-Hamas warTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUnited States of AmericaInes Pohl11/03/2023November 3, 2023Ahead of Antony Blinken's visit to Israel today, DW Washington Bureau Chief Ines Pohl talked to Nathan Tek, Deputy Spokesman at the US Department of State, about the United States' plans to press for a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war.https://p.dw.com/p/4YNQ7Advertisement