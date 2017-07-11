US state capitals brace for pro-Trump demonstrations

Government houses across the United States are preparing for a potential wave of protests on Sunday in support of President Donald Trump. Federal and state law enforcement officials warned of possible violence.

National Guard troops were activated in more than a dozen of the 50 US states, as protesters are expected to gather in support of Trump’s reelection and around state legislatures.

Supporters of the president believe that he won the election and that fraud was committed on a massive scale, despite mounting evidence to the contrary and no evidence surfacing to prove their point of view in dozens of courts that heard cases on the matter.

Sunday's demonstrations come over a week after a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol in Washington, in a riot where five people were killed. The riot led to dozens of arrests and the second impeachment of the president.

FBI warns of extremist groups

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has warned that armed protesters could gather on Sunday, as right-wing extremists have been emboldened by the deadly siege in Washington.

Security officials have singled out the anti-government "boogaloo" movement in particular, as one that has made plans weeks ago to hold rallies in all 50 states.

Many states have erected barriers to protect their legislatures, with Texas and Kentucky going as far as closing their main government buildings to the public.

As of Saturday, it remained unclear but still a possibility that the increased security presence could lead some protesters to stay at home.

But some right-wing militia groups have canceled a long-planned pro-gun demonstration, like that of the state of Virginia, which was planned for Monday .

They have told followers to stay home this weekend, citing the increase in security as law enforcement traps.

Fortress Washington

Meanwhile, the District of Columbia has been ramping up security in and around the US Capitol in Washington. On Sunday, the downtown area was virtually empty, except for battalions of camouflaged National Guard soldiers.

The troops began arriving in the US capital days ago, with the aim of fortifying the city against potential protests and violence during the transfer of power from Trump to President-elect Joe Biden.

Biden’s inauguration is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, January 20, in a scaled-down ceremony that will still be celebrated on the steps of the US Capitol.

Authorities were on high alert when on Saturday a man with a loaded handgun, shoddy credentials and more than 500 rounds of ammunition was arrested at a security checkpoint near the Capitol.

The man told authorities that it was "an honest mistake" and that he was a private security guard who got lost on his way to work near the Capitol.

