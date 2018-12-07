 US Special Counsel Robert Mueller filing to offer new details on Trump aides | News | DW | 07.12.2018

News

The counsel will detail how Trump's campaign manager hindered and personal lawyer helped his investigation into Russian election meddling. The president went on a Twitter tirade before the filings were set to be made.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs Capitol Hill (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Harnik)

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller is expected to file new details outlining the degree to which Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort hindered and his personal lawyer Michael Cohen aided the special counsel's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 US elections and possible collusion between the Trump team and Russia.

The special counsel's office will make the filing in New York to meet a Friday court deadline to explain its accusation that Manafort lied, thus breaking the terms of his plea deal.

It is thought that the filings may substantiate Cohen's claims that Trump directed him to pay hush money to women with whom he had affairs — a campaign finance law violation — and that he had dealings with the Kremlin late into 2016 to facilitate the construction of a Trump skyscraper in Moscow. Cohen recently pled guilty to lying to Congress about the breadth and timing of those meetings.

  • USA - Donald Trump und Paul Manafort (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/M. Reinstein)

    Paul Manafort: Political insider

    Longtime Republican advisor

    Seen here on the campaign trail with then-candidate Donald Trump, Paul Manafort worked in Washington for decades. He worked for the campaigns of Presidents Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush, as well as for unsuccessful 1996 candidate Bob Dole. Later he began lobbying for foreign leaders in countries such as Saudi Arabia and Russia-friendly politicians in Ukraine.

  • Paul Manafort (Imago)

    Paul Manafort: Political insider

    History of working with dictators

    His firm Manafort, Black and Kelly lobbied the US government on behalf of a number of unsavory characters including dictators like Jonas Savimbi, Ferdinand Marcos of the Philippines, Ukraine's Viktor Yanukovych, and others. Lobbying for foreign countries requires registration with the Justice Department, which Manafort failed to do.

  • Nationales Anti-Korruptions Büro der Ukraine NABU in Kiew (Getty Images/AFP/S. Supinsky)

    Paul Manafort: Political insider

    Corruption allegations

    Ukraine's new government has accused Manafort of receiving illegal, off-the-record payments from its predecessor. During Ukraine's 2014 uprising, Manafort is also accused of supporting the violent removal of protestors from Kyiv's Maidan Nezalezhnosti square. Dozens of demonstrators were shot by police.

  • Rick Gates & Donald Trump at the Republican Convention (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Vucci)

    Paul Manafort: Political insider

    Manafort's right hand man

    As Manafort's trial begins, one of the key witnesses against him will be Rick Gates, who has cut a deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Gates pleaded guilty in February and is cooperating with prosecutors. Gates has knowledge of Manafort's offshore bank accounts, his work for Ukraine and his relationship with Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

  • Paul Manafort office workers with Konstantin Kilimnik (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Paul Manafort: Political insider

    Alleged witness tampering

    In this photo from Manafort's consutling offices, Konstantin Kilimnik, who allegedly has ties to Russian intelligence, poses for a photo with Manafort and others. It is one of the few images known to exist of Kilimnik, who has been accused by the Mueller investigation of witness tampering.

  • Paul Manafort prison mugshot(Getty Images/Alexandria Sheriff's Office)

    Paul Manafort: Political insider

    Indicted by federal grand jury

    After being indicted, Manafort was allowed to remain free on bail after posting a $10 million dollar bond. A judge sent him to prison when prosecutors accused him of attempting to tamper with the testimony of two witnesses. In prison, Manafort was given VIP treatment, which included having a phone and a laptop.


The latest drips

The Manafort and Cohen filings will come on the heels of a similar sentencing filing for former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn last Friday. The Flynn filing suggested he should serve no prison time, for providing "substantial" cooperation.

The court filings are part of the endless drip of information coming to light as to the findings of Mueller and his team, who have been notoriously tight-lipped about the status of their investigation. The only clues to the course of the investigation have come from previous filings and convictions. It is expected that the special counsel is nearing the end of its 19-month investigation but nothing is certain at this point.

Trump on the rampage

One thing, however, seems glaringly obvious: President Donald Trump is increasingly agitated. On Friday, the president went on a raging Twitter rant, attacking Mueller and his team in no less than seven of his 12 tweets.

Beyond the president's usual claims that Mueller's investigation is a witch hunt and accusing him and his team of having conflicts of interest without substantiating those claims, Trump announced that his lawyer Rudy Giuliani was preparing a response to the pending Mueller report: "We will be doing a major counter report to the Mueller report."

Comey on the Hill

Separately, former FBI Director James Comey, who was also attacked in Trump's early-morning Twitter flurry, appeared on Capitol Hill to deliver closed-door testimony before two panels at the US House of Representatives. It was Trump's firing of Comey in May 2017 that triggered the Mueller investigation. The firing has subsequently been a focal point, raising the issue of whether Trump has actively obstructed justice.

Watch video 26:00
Now live
26:00 mins.

James Comey on Conflict Zone

Mueller's new boss?

On Friday Trump also announced that he had selected William Barr as his nominee for the position of US attorney general, a position Barr held under former President George H.W. Bush. Barr would replace ousted Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whom Trump hounded for failing to protect him from the Mueller probe.

Barr has voiced support for Trump's firing of Comey and his constant calls to reopen investigations into political rival Hillary Clinton. Furthermore, Barr, who would be in charge of the Mueller probe should he be confirmed by the Senate, has questioned the political fairness of the team's members, suggesting they were biased against Trump.

  • Michael Cohen (picture alliance/Zuma Wire/Go Nakamura)

    The fall of Michael Cohen

    Take a bullet for Trump

    For years, Michael Cohen described himself as being staunchly loyal to President Trump, going as far as saying that he would "take a bullet" for him. But according to The New York Times, Trump treated Cohen "poorly, with gratuitous insults, dismissive statements and, at least twice, threats of being fired."

  • Kombi-Bild - USA Russland-Affäre - Donald Trump, Michael Cohen und Stormy Daniels (picture alliance/AP)

    The fall of Michael Cohen

    Hush money

    In February, Cohen (middle) admitted to paying $130,000 (about €112,000) to porn star Stormy Daniels (right) to keep quiet about an affair she had with Trump (right). Prosecutors had been trying to ascertain whether Cohen violated any campaign-finance laws by making the payment ahead of 2016 election.

  • Michael Cohen (picture alliance/Zuma Wire/Go Nakamura)

    The fall of Michael Cohen

    FBI raid

    In April, FBI agents raided Cohen's office, apartment and hotel room on a referral from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in swaying the 2016 presidential election. They took away millions of electronic files from his various devices and reams of documents, including pieces of paper from a shredder.

  • US President Donald Trump (Getty Images/AFP/N. Kamm)

    The fall of Michael Cohen

    You're fired!

    In June, Trump said Cohen was no longer his attorney, adding that he hadn't spoken to him in a long time. Trump's new attorney Rudy Giuliani had said earlier that Cohen was not representing the US president after the FBI raids on his home and office.

  • Michael Cohen (Reuters/B. McDermid)

    The fall of Michael Cohen

    Public break up

    In July, Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, released a secret audio recording in which Trump was seemingly heard admitting to knowledge of a hush-money payment made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claimed to have had an affair with him. It was Cohen, who had made the recording that Trump said was "perhaps illegal."

  • Michael Cohen (Reuters/J. Rosenberg)

    The fall of Michael Cohen

    Plea deal

    On Tuesday, Trump's former fixer entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to tax and bank fraud charges and campaign finance violations.

    Author: Ashutosh Pandey


js/rt (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

