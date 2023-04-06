  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
NATO
Donald Trump
South Korean and US military vehicles are seen at a military training field in the border city of Yeoncheon on March 13, 2023.
North Korea has condemned the US, South Korea joint military drills as a provocationImage: Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsNorth Korea

US, South Korea pushing toward 'nuclear war' — North Korea

8 minutes ago

An outlet known to be a Pyongyang mouthpiece said the joint military drills currently ongoing are escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula. North Korea has recently pumped up its missile firing activities.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Pkj1

North Korea accused on Thursday the US and South Korea of pushing the Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war, referring to joint military drills the two countries are currently holding.

A commentary released on state media KCNA, a mouthpiece for Pyongyang, said the drills were escalating tensions.

Choe Ju Hyon, the author of the commentary whom KCNA identified as an "international security analyst," described the drills as "a trigger for driving the situation on the Korean peninsula to the point of explosion."

South Korea goes all in on nuclear energy

He warned of "offensive action" from North Korea in response.

"The reckless military confrontational hysteria of the US and its followers against the DPRK [North Korea] is driving the situation on the Korean peninsula to an irreversible catastrophe ... to the brink of a nuclear war," the commentary read.

Rising tensions on the peninsula

The US and South Korea kicked off in March a series of annual springtime drills, including their first large-scale amphibious landing drills in five years. North Korea has vehemently rejected the exercises, describing them as a rehearsal for invasion.

"The drills have turned the Korean peninsula into a huge powder magazine which can be detonated any moment," Thursday's commentary read.

The exercises come amid an exponential rise in North Korean missile firing activities, after a years-long lull.

In 2022, Pyongyang fired more than 70 missiles. This year, North Korea has fired at least 20 ballistic and cruise missiles over 10 different launch events.

rmt/rc (dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Poland's President Andrzej Duda welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw

Ukraine updates: Poland pledges gear as Zelenskyy visits

Conflicts7 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Dozens of poeple walks across a road where minibuses are waiting

Controversy surrounds Zambia's divided highway project

Controversy surrounds Zambia's divided highway project

PoliticsApril 4, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Elephant in a a zoo in Pakistan

Pakistan: Karachi Zoo faces animal neglect accusations

Pakistan: Karachi Zoo faces animal neglect accusations

SocietyApril 4, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Blue gloves handling Benin Bronze

Benin Bronzes made of German brass

Benin Bronzes made of German brass

Science9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Hundreds of craftsmen demonstrate in Paris towards the Ministry of Finance against the rising costs of energy and raw materials

How company profits are keeping prices high

How company profits are keeping prices high

Business10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Modern residential architecture of Dubai Marina, United Arab Emirates.

Middle East trend for 'golden visa' schemes accelerating

Middle East trend for 'golden visa' schemes accelerating

PoliticsApril 4, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Four astronauts wearing orange spacesuits

NASA names crew for Artemis 2 mission to the moon

NASA names crew for Artemis 2 mission to the moon

TechnologyApril 3, 202301:31 min
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

EqualityApril 1, 202301:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage