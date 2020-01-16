US soldiers 'were hurt' in Iran missile attack on Iraq base

Several US soldiers were treated for concussion following last week's Iranian missile attack on two bases in Iraq, US Central Command revealed late Thursday.

Initially it was reported that were neither fatalities nor injuries, a claim backed up by US President Donald Trump.

However, Captain Bill Urban admitted: "While no US service members were killed in the January 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed."

"As a standard procedure, all personnel in the vicinity of a blast are screened for traumatic brain injury, and if deemed appropriate, are transported to a higher level of care," he said.

As a result, some troops were transported from Al Asad Air Base in Iraq to Landstuhl Medical Center in Germany, while other soldiers were sent to Camp Arifja in Kuwait. These moves were a precautionary measure as the service members received "follow-on screening."

"At this time, eight individuals have been transported to Landstuhl, and three have been transported to Camp Arifjan," Urban added.

Iran retaliation

Up to 1,500 US soldiers were deployed at the bases in the middle of Iraq's Anbar desert.

Iran fired numerous missiles at two bases hosting US forces in Iraq on January 8. Initial fears of casualties were alleviated, particularly when, the day after the attack, President Trump said the nation should be "grateful" that no Americans were hurt.

Tehran said the attack was revenge for the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, leader of the Islamic Republic's elite Quds force, who died in a US drone strike near Baghdad's airport on January 3.

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures Coffin passed through the crowd The coffin of slain general Qassem Soleimani was passed among the crowd in Tehran, allowing them a chance to touch the sarcophagus. The remains of the general, killed by US airstrikes in Baghdad, were flown back to Tehran on Monday. Crowds chanted "Death to America!" and "Revenge! Revenge!"

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures Ayatollah weeps Supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei burst into tears while he led a prayer over the coffin of the general. Khameini called for "severe revenge" on the US. Soleimani's replacement as Quds leader, Esmail Qaani, right, also showed emotion on the same day as he called for a complete withdrawal of US troops from the region.

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures Biggest funeral since 1989 While Iranian state TV placed the number of mourners at over one million, outside estimates believe that the number was actually less. Nevertheless, this is largest funeral Iran has seen since that of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989.

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures A popular leader Soleimani was a popular military leader whose death has been met by open grief by many within the Iranian military. An unnamed Quds general lay and wept over his coffin. Soleimani spearheaded military operations in the area.

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures Soleimani's daughter: a 'dark day' for the US The general's daughter, Zeinab Soleimani, spoke during the funeral procession, calling for the US to remove all troops from Iran. She said a "dark day" was to come for the US. "Crazy Trump, don't think that everything is over with my father's martyrdom," she said.

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures 'We're all Soleimani' Soleimani was a national hero to many Iranians, even those who did not consider themselves devoted followers of Iran's clerical rulers. Soleimani's death has united Iranian people across the religious and political spectrum.

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures A military 'hero' Crowds with Iranian flags gather in front of a large image of Soleimani being awarded the Order of Zolfaghar, the highest military honor in Iran. Soleimani has been heralded as a military "hero." Streets were brought to a standstill because of the number of mourners. Author: Elliot Douglas



jsi/rt (dpa, Reuters)

