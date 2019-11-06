US softens stance on Israeli settlements — no longer 'inconsistent with international law'

US President Donald Trump's administration is softening its stance on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, Washington's top diplomat announced on Monday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the government will no longer abide by a 1978 State Department legal opinion that found civilian settlements in occupied territories as "inconsistent with international law."

"The establishment of Israeli civilian settlements in the West Bank is not, per se, inconsistent with international law," he said.

"Calling the establishment of civilian settlements inconsistent with international law has not worked. It has not advanced the cause of peace,'' he added.

Pompeo said that the Washington is not expressing a view on the legality of Israeli settlements or the status of the West Bank, saying that the matter should be left up to Palestinians and Israelis to negotiate.

The major shift in US policy will likely spark anger with Palestinians and the international community, which overwhelmingly considers the settlements illegal.

The decision is expected to give a boost to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been struggling to remain in power after failing to form a coalition government.

More to follow...

